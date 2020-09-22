Log in
FHFA Federal Housing Finance Agency : Requests Input on Strategic Plan For Fiscal Years 2021-2024

09/22/2020 | 10:30am EDT

​​​​​Washington, D.C. - The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) is requesting input on its Strategic Plan: Fiscal Years 2021-2024 (the Plan), whichestablishes new goals that are necessary for FHFA to fulfill its statutory duties, including responsibly ending the conservatorships of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises). The Plan formalizes FHFA's, and its regulated entities', new direction by updating the Agency's mission, vision, and values, and by establishing three new strategic goals.

  1. Ensuring safe and sound regulated entities through world-class supervision;
  2. Fostering competitive, liquid, efficient, and resilient (CLEAR) national housing finance markets; and
  3. Positioning the Agency as a model of operational excellence by strengthening its workforce and infrastructure.

'The goals and milestones laid out in the Plan ensure that that FHFA's supervision is strong, well executed and fulfills all statutory requirements, including ending the conservatorships of the Enterprises responsibly,' said Director Mark Calabria.

Input on the Plan is due by October 5, 2020 and should be submitted via www.FHFA.gov [at https://www.fhfa.gov/AboutUs/Contact/Pages/Request-for-Information-Form.aspx].

Link to FHFA's Strategic Plan: Fiscal Years 2021-2024

FHFA - Federal Housing Finance Agency published this content on 22 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2020 14:29:06 UTC
