FHFA Federal Housing Finance Agency : Announces Fannie Mae's and Freddie Mac's Proposed Duty to Serve Underserved Market...

05/18/2021 | 07:20pm BST
​​​Washington, D.C. - The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) today published the proposed 2022-2024 Underserved Markets Plans submitted by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises) under the Duty to Serve (DTS) program. The proposed Plans cover the period from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2024.

FHFA issued a final rule in 2016 that implemented the DTS provisions as mandated by the Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008. The statute requires the Enterprises to serve three specified underserved markets-manufactured housing, affordable housing preservation, and rural housing-by increasing the liquidity of mortgage financing for very low-, low-, and moderate-income families.

FHFA will accept public input on the proposed Plans during a 60-day public input period beginning on May 18th. The public can review the request for input and submit comments through links on the DTS webpage ​. FHFA also plans to hold three listening sessions to review the proposed Plans. Register for the sessions, scheduled for July 12, 13, and 14, here​.

The activities outlined by the Enterprises to achieve proposed Plan objectives will remain subject to FHFA review and approval to ensure compliance with the Enterprises' Charter Acts, safety and soundness measures, and other conservatorship and regulatory requirements.

FHFA published the proposed Plans today on its dedicated webpage, www.fhfa.gov/DTS.

View Fannie Mae's proposed 2022-2024 Underserved Markets Plan

View Freddie Mac's proposed 2022-2024 Underserved Markets Plan​

Disclaimer

FHFA - Federal Housing Finance Agency published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 18:19:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
