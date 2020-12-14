Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FHFA Issues 2019 Report to Congress on Guarantee Fees

12/14/2020 | 11:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Washington, D.C. - The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) today released its annual report on single-family guarantee fees charged by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises). The Housing and Economic Recovery Act of 2008 requires FHFA to conduct an ongoing study of the guarantee fees charged by the Enterprises and to submit a report to Congress each year.

Guarantee fees are intended to cover the credit risk and other costs that the Enterprises incur when they acquire single-family loans from lenders. These include projected credit losses from borrower defaults over the life of the loans, administrative costs, and a return on capital. The report compares year-over-year 2019 to 2018 and provides statistics back to 2017. Significant findings of the report include:

  • For all loan products combined, the average single-family guarantee fee in 2019 increased 1 basis point to 56 basis points. The upfront portion of the guarantee fee, which is based on the credit risk attributes (e.g., loan purpose, loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, and credit score), decreased 2 basis points to 13 basis points. The ongoing portion of the guarantee fee, which is based on the product type (fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, and loan term), increased 3 basis points to 43 basis points.
  • The average guarantee fee in 2019 on 30-year fixed rate loans increased 2 basis points to 58 basis points, while the fee on 15-year fixed rate loans decreased by 1 basis point to 36 basis points. The fee on adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) loans increased 2 basis points to 56 basis points.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Guarantee Fees in 2019

Disclaimer

FHFA - Federal Housing Finance Agency published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 16:26:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:38aU.S. court hears appeal challenging order blocking TikTok app store ban
RE
11:37aOil prices slide as glut overshadows vaccine optimism
RE
11:37aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : 47th JTC and 25th JMMC moved to 3 and 4 January 2021
PU
11:35aPoland fines supermarket chain Biedronka over profits at cost of suppliers
RE
11:33aWTO fails to agree rules to stop over-fishing, but will try again
RE
11:30aOPEC+ delays meetings planned for this week to early Jan
RE
11:29aLebanon's Aoun, Hariri trade blame over new government
RE
11:27aGermany's stricter lockdown increases recession risks
RE
11:27aFHFA Issues 2019 Report to Congress on Guarantee Fees
PU
11:27aFPS FOREIGN AFFAIRS FOREIGN TRADE AND DEVELOPMENT : Sophie Wilmès stresses the importance of the International Criminal Court in the fight against impunity and for the strengthening of the rule of law
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : AstraZeneca shares fall on 'hefty' $39-billion Alexion deal
2S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD. : China steps up Internet sector scrutiny, fines deals involving Alibaba, Tencent
3BASF SE : BASF SE : From Neutral to Buy by Credit Suisse
4UK manufacturers warn of 'knockout blow' from no-deal Brexit
5AIR CANADA : Falling plane values, e-commerce rise fuels boom in converting passenger planes to freighters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ