FHFA Issues RFI on Appraisal-Related Policies, Practices, and Processes

12/28/2020 | 05:07pm GMT
​Washington, D.C. - The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) today issued a Request for Input (RFI) on appraisal-related policies, practices, and processes. The input received in response to the RFI will be used by FHFA to determine the necessary modifications needed to ensure Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac (the Enterprises) operate in a safe and sound manner.

'Modernizing the appraisal process has the potential to create a more streamlined and accurate collateral valuation process. But if modernization is not properly adopted, it could have negative unintended consequences,' said Director Mark Calabria. 'Today's RFI will improve FHFA's understanding of how the Enterprises can improve the appraisal process while at the same time ensuring they don't take on unintended or inappropriate levels of risk. The comments we receive will inform how we will modernize appraisals to improve both loan quality and the origination process.'

The RFI covers four areas related to appraisals:

  • Appraisal modernization;

  • The Uniform Appraisal Dataset (UAD) and the design of appraisal forms;

  • Automated Valuation Models (AVMs) and appraisal waivers; and

  • Valuation differences by borrower and neighborhood ethnic makeup.

FHFA invites feedback on all the questions in the RFI within 60 days of the publication of this document, no later than February 26, 2021.

RFI

Disclaimer

FHFA - Federal Housing Finance Agency published this content on 28 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2020 17:06:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
