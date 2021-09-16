Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FHLBank Atlanta Hosts Fourth Annual Financial Services Career Workshop for Women and Minority College Students

09/16/2021 | 03:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today hosted, in conjunction with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Brokers of America (NAMMBA) and the Henry Arthur Callis Foundation of Cobb County’s Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. a workshop designed to cultivate interest among women and minority college students in pursuing a career in the financial services industry.

The first “College Life to Corporate Life: Women and Minorities in the Financial Services Industry” event took place in 2018 and FHLBank Atlanta has hosted the event every year since. This year’s workshop was folded into the NAMMBA Connect 2021 conference and comprised the bulk of the conference’s College Day agenda. The workshop included presentations from various departments within FHLBank Atlanta, including legal, information technology, human resources, risk management, sales, and internal auditing. Executives and managers from these departments offered insight into their tips for success and informed students of possible career paths they might choose from. Additional presentations were given by Sharron Kelly, Senior Mortgage Loan Officer with Citizens Trust Bank, one of FHLBank Atlanta’s member financial institutions, as well as by Sandra Thompson, Acting Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the regulatory agency charged with oversight of the Federal Home Loan Bank System.

Arthur L. Fleming, Senior Vice President and Director of Community Investment Services at FHLBank Atlanta, led the event and emphasized that its main goal was to let students know about career options in financial services – a field many of them may not be considering.

“When I was a student I never gave much thought to financial services as a career field and I came to it rather indirectly,” said Fleming. “Early in my career I was an urban planner and attorney, and through various twists and turns I found my way to financial services. My hope is that the students who participated today were able to recognize that regardless of their college major or field of study, the financial services industry generally, and the Federal Home Loan Bank Atlanta specifically, offer many possibilities when it comes to choosing a career.”

In support of the workshop, the Henry Arthur Callis Foundation will grant one participating student a $1,000 scholarship. Details on applying for the scholarship were discussed during the event.

About FHLBank Atlanta
FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank's members—its shareholders and customers—are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $7 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 990,000 households.

For more information, visit our website at www.fhlbatl.com.

CONTACT: Peter E. Garuccio
Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta
pgaruccio@fhlbatl.com
404.888.8143


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:54pAvanze Showcasing Search and Scalability at Pennsylvania Land Title Association's 100th Annual Convention
GL
03:52pUNION PACIFIC : Mighty ‘Big Boy' Locomotive Reflects Evolution of Rail Technology
PU
03:52pSAGE : How can CFOs benefit from ERP systems?
PU
03:52pPwC's climate targets validated by SBTi
PU
03:52pASSASSIN'S CREED DISCOVERY TOUR : Viking Age Launches on October 19
PU
03:46pBROADWAY FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Reports Board Change
BU
03:45pBuyYourCar.com Launches in Houston- The Fastest, Hassle-Free Way To Sell Your Car with AI Technology
BU
03:44pU.S. Gulf crude oil ramps up after hurricane losses -data
RE
03:44pAM BEST : Withdraws Credit Ratings of American Sentinel Insurance Company
BU
03:42pPPL : Electric Utilities raises $90,000 with 27th annual Operation HELP golf tournament
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Continental spin-off Vitesco falls flat in market debut
2Inflation and China fears weigh on UK markets
3Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Beyond Meat, Britvic, Las..
4Analysis: Bonds 'boring' no longer as unpredictability returns
5IG adds far fewer traders as pandemic volatility settles

HOT NEWS