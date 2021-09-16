FHLBank Atlanta Hosts Fourth Annual Financial Services Career Workshop for Women and Minority College Students

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta (FHLBank Atlanta) today hosted, in conjunction with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Brokers of America (NAMMBA) and the Henry Arthur Callis Foundation of Cobb County’s Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. a workshop designed to cultivate interest among women and minority college students in pursuing a career in the financial services industry.



The first “College Life to Corporate Life: Women and Minorities in the Financial Services Industry” event took place in 2018 and FHLBank Atlanta has hosted the event every year since. This year’s workshop was folded into the NAMMBA Connect 2021 conference and comprised the bulk of the conference’s College Day agenda. The workshop included presentations from various departments within FHLBank Atlanta, including legal, information technology, human resources, risk management, sales, and internal auditing. Executives and managers from these departments offered insight into their tips for success and informed students of possible career paths they might choose from. Additional presentations were given by Sharron Kelly, Senior Mortgage Loan Officer with Citizens Trust Bank, one of FHLBank Atlanta’s member financial institutions, as well as by Sandra Thompson, Acting Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, the regulatory agency charged with oversight of the Federal Home Loan Bank System.

Arthur L. Fleming, Senior Vice President and Director of Community Investment Services at FHLBank Atlanta, led the event and emphasized that its main goal was to let students know about career options in financial services – a field many of them may not be considering.

“When I was a student I never gave much thought to financial services as a career field and I came to it rather indirectly,” said Fleming. “Early in my career I was an urban planner and attorney, and through various twists and turns I found my way to financial services. My hope is that the students who participated today were able to recognize that regardless of their college major or field of study, the financial services industry generally, and the Federal Home Loan Bank Atlanta specifically, offer many possibilities when it comes to choosing a career.”

In support of the workshop, the Henry Arthur Callis Foundation will grant one participating student a $1,000 scholarship. Details on applying for the scholarship were discussed during the event.

About FHLBank Atlanta

FHLBank Atlanta offers competitively-priced financing, community development grants, and other banking services to help member financial institutions make affordable home mortgages and provide economic development credit to neighborhoods and communities. The Bank's members—its shareholders and customers—are commercial banks, credit unions, savings institutions, community development financial institutions, and insurance companies located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. FHLBank Atlanta is one of 11 district banks in the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Since 1990, the FHLBanks have awarded approximately $7 billion in Affordable Housing Program funds, assisting more than 990,000 households.

For more information, visit our website at www.fhlbatl.com.

CONTACT: Peter E. Garuccio

Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta

pgaruccio@fhlbatl.com

404.888.8143