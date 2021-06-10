FIBRA Macquarie México : Recognized as a 2021 Green Lease Leader

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRAMQ) (BMV: FIBRAMQ) announced today that it has been recognized as a 2021 Green Lease Leader by the Institute for Market Transformation and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Alliance. FIBRA Macquarie is honored to be the first Mexican-based real estate participant to be recognized as part of the Green Lease Leader program.

The Institute for Market Transformation (IMT) and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Better Buildings Alliance announced FIBRA Macquarie Mexico as a 2021 Green Lease Leader during the Better Buildings, Better Plants Summit. Launched in 2014, Green Lease Leaders sets standards for what constitutes a green lease, while recognizing landlords and tenants who modernize their leases to spur collaborative action on energy efficiency, cost-savings, air quality, and sustainability in buildings.

FIBRA Macquarie achieved Silver Recognition through following the robust Green Lease Leader criteria. To receive this recognition, FIBRA Macquarie qualified for credits in energy efficiency and sustainability best practices such as utility data tracking and sharing, cost recovery for capital improvements and sustainability training. Through its stakeholder engagement and initiatives including its green building certification program, FIBRAMQ is striving to lead the way towards a greener and more sustainable Mexico.

Juan Monroy, Chief Executive Officer of FIBRA Macquarie Mexico, stated, “Sustainability is at the core of FIBRA Macquarie’s strategy. Taking these factors into consideration across all elements of our investment and operational approach is not only critical from an environmental standpoint, but we believe yields higher economic returns over the long term. FIBRA Macquarie constantly strives to implement leading practices across all aspects of our business and identified the Green Lease Leaders program as a market leading program for further aligning our leasing and operating practices.”

FIBRA Macquarie is proud to be part of the trend toward green leases in commercial spaces. Altogether, Green Lease Leaders represent portfolios totaling more than 4 billion square feet and comprise a diverse range of buildings from industrial properties to commercial offices and data centers.

Learn more about Green Leasing by visiting GreenLeaseLeaders.com or reading Green Lease Leaders case studies.

ABOUT FIBRA MACQUARIE MEXICO

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties. FIBRA Macquarie’s portfolio consists of 236 industrial properties and 17 retail properties, located in 20 cities across 16 Mexican states as of March 31, 2021. Nine of the retail properties are held through a 50/50 joint venture. For additional information about FIBRA Macquarie, please visit www.fibramacquarie.com.

