Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FIBRA Prologis : Acquires 95,852 Square Feet of Logistics Space inside Mexico City

04/19/2021 | 05:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MEXICO CITY, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FIBRA Prologis (BMV: FIBRAPL14), a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico, today announced the acquisition of 95,852 square feet of infill, logistics space in Mexico City for a total investment of Ps$237 million, including closing costs, capital improvements and equity carry. The property is in Vallejo, Northern Mexico City, surrounded by good in–place infrastructure, public transportation, and specialized labor force.

"We believe Vallejo is an efficient and well–located submarket for accommodating institutional customers willing to maintain operations within a close range of the city's top consumption centers," said Luis Gutierrez, CEO, Prologis Mexico. "In line with our urban, Last Touch® strategy, this property will provide us the ability to address an unfulfilled demand for location–driven new customers interested in e-commerce operations."

ABOUT FIBRA PROLOGIS
FIBRA Prologis is the leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the industry and markets in which FIBRA Prologis operates, management's beliefs and assumptions made by management.  Such statements involve uncertainties that could significantly impact FIBRA Prologis financial results. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature.  All statements that address operating performance, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future — including statements relating to rent and occupancy growth, acquisition activity, development activity, disposition activity, general conditions in the geographic areas where we operate, our debt and financial position, are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Although we believe the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be attained and therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that may affect outcomes and results include, but are not limited to: (i) national, international, regional and local economic climates, (ii) changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (iii) increased or unanticipated competition for our properties, (iv) risks associated with acquisitions, dispositions and development of properties, (v) maintenance of real estate investment trust ("FIBRA") status and tax structuring, (vi) availability of financing and capital, the levels of debt that we maintain and our credit ratings, (vii) risks related to our investments (viii) environmental uncertainties, including risks of natural disasters, (ix) risks related to the coronavirus pandemic, and (x) those additional factors discussed in reports filed with the "Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores" and  the Mexican Stock Exchange by FIBRA Prologis under the heading "Risk Factors." FIBRA Prologis undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements appearing in this release.

Non-Solicitation - Any securities discussed herein or in the accompanying presentations, if any, have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 or the securities laws of any state and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Any such announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities discussed herein or in the presentations, if and as applicable.

(PRNewsfoto/FIBRA Prologis)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fibra-prologis-acquires-95-852-square-feet-of-logistics-space-inside-mexico-city-301271854.html

SOURCE FIBRA Prologis


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:17pSUL AMERICA S A  : Minutes of the Board of Directors Meeting - Change of the Company`s Headquarters Address
PU
05:16pThorne Confidentially Submits Draft Registration Statement
PR
05:15pAGILON HEALTH, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Material Modification to Rights of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:15pKELLY SERVICES INC  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:15pCROWN HOLDINGS INC  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:15pAIR PRODUCTS  : ' Kochi Industrial Gas Complex Reliably Supplying Syngas to Bharat Petroleum in India
PR
05:14pATENTO S A  : Solutions Support the Fight against COVID-19
PR
05:12pCROWN : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:12pIMMUNIC, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:11pMACKINAC FINANCIAL CORP /MI/  : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ