Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FICC Markets Standards Board, Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority agree Memorandum of Understanding

11/09/2021 | 05:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The FICC Markets Standards Board (FMSB), Bank of England (the Bank) and Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) have today announced signing a tri-party Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The MoU sets out a high-level framework formalising the continuing cooperation between FMSB, the Bank and FCA in relation to the delivery of FMSB's primary objectives as recommended in the Fair and Effective Markets Review Final Report.footnote [1] The Bank and FCA support the primary objectives of FMSB which are to promote fair and effective global wholesale FICC markets; to produce clear guidance on how business should be conducted to eliminate or mitigate vulnerabilities; and to promulgate such guidance as widely as possible globally and obtain commitments for its use.

Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England, said:

"I am pleased that we have an agreed MoU that builds on our working relationship with FMSB to date and sets a clear framework for how we will continue to cooperate in the future. The FMSB was a key recommendation of the Fair and Effective Markets Review, and we strongly support its primary aim of raising standards of conduct so that global FICC markets are more transparent, fair and effective. The FMSB plays an important role in engendering confidence and trust from users and the public."

Nikhil Rathi, FCA Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We fully support the FMSB in meeting its important objective to identify areas of vulnerability and develop clear and practical guidance that complements the evolving regulatory framework. This MoU sets out the basis for how we will continue working together to raise standards and promote fair and effective global wholesale FICC markets."

Mark Yallop, FMSB Chair, said:

"FMSB was created in response to recommendations made in the Fair and Effective Markets Review conducted jointly by the Bank of England, FCA and HM Treasury. It has made significant progress against its goals, and the FMSB Board is very grateful for the time, dedication and support provided throughout by the Bank and FCA. I am delighted that we have agreed an MoU that sets out a high-level framework for our continuing cooperation as FMSB, through its members, seek out and address areas where misconduct and poor business practice reside."

Myles McGuinness, FMSB CEO, said:

"FMSB's strategic goals, to promote fair and effective markets for all participants, align closely to those of the regulatory authorities, policy makers and supervisors both in the UK and around the world. I am very pleased that this MoU clarifies our ongoing important relationship with the FCA and the Bank of England and look forward to establishing similar arrangements with key regulatory authorities in other jurisdictions as our membership expands into new areas of wholesale FICC markets activity."

The MoU is available to view at fmsb.com.

Disclaimer

Bank of England published this content on 09 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2021 10:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
05:21aBAYER AG : UBS reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05:21aALLOT COMMUNICATIONS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05:21aBLACK FRIDAY APPLE TV DEALS (2021) : Top Early Apple TV 4K & HD Sales Summarized by Deal Stripe
BU
05:20aIt costs just over £6k to be a first-time driver on British roads, new research finds
AQ
05:20aZB TALK WITH RCHAIN : Concurrency Is the Key to Solving the Trilemma
NE
05:18aSTEPHEN MA : Nissan raises profit outlook as production cut lifts margins
RE
05:17aPrimark owner, Rolls-Royce support UK bluechip shares
RE
05:17aPrimark owner, Rolls-Royce support UK bluechip shares
RE
05:17aScientific Beta survey shows that most investors do not believe in ESG outperformance
GL
05:16aBLACK FRIDAY CANON T8I & T8 DEALS (2021) : Best Early Canon DSLR Camera Sales Rounded Up by The Consumer Post
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Poor report cards likely at China's Big Tech after regulatory crackdown
2Musk's Twitter poll shaves stock price and raises regulatory questions
3SoftBank shares jump 11% on $9 billion buyback
4Greenpeace Germany sues Volkswagen over carbon emissions targets
5EMEA Morning Briefing : Stocks to Fall as Covid-19 Surges Across Europe

HOT NEWS