Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FICO and DepthPR Join as Sponsors of #HousingDC21

01/19/2021 | 06:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Housing Finance Strategies President Faith Schwartz today announced that FICO and DepthPR have joined the ranks of Sponsors of #HousingDC21, a 100% virtual housing summit being held on September 20-21, 2021.

#HousingDC21 - Washington DC

WASHINGTON, D.C., Jan 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Housing Finance Strategies President Faith Schwartz today announced that FICO and DepthPR have joined the ranks of Sponsors of #HousingDC21, a 100% virtual housing summit being held on September 20-21, 2021.

"The response to our announcement last week of #HousingDC21, the nation's premier housing policy conference, has been exceptional. We are so pleased that FICO has joined as a Platinum Sponsor and DepthPR as a Silver Sponsor," said Faith Schwartz.

Sponsorships of #HousingDC21 are critical because they enable complimentary registration for the virtual event and serve as a means of support to Women in Housing & Finance Foundation (WHFF).

The WHFF mission aligns to the corporate philanthropic goals of Housing Finance Strategies. Importantly, these include fostering education for low-income students, particularly women, in housing and finance; and supporting charitable and educational efforts of community nonprofits, especially career development and housing for homeless and underprivileged.

As a past president of Women in Housing & Finance (WHF), Schwartz appreciates the non-partisan association of women and men that actively promotes its members in the fields of housing and financial services while retaining a focus on its women members. And sponsors of #HousingDC21 help to promote WHF and support WHFF.

"Working with Housing Finance Strategies is a bullseye for us. This is our market; this is our interest and we know the quality program that Faith delivers. We are pleased to be the exclusive PR/marketing agency for #HousingDC21," said Kerri Milam, President of DepthPR.

With a focus on women executives in housing finance - but open to all who wish to attend, #HousingDC21 registration is now available by clicking here: https://www.housingdc21.com/.

Sponsors to-date of #HousingDC21 include FormFree, Caliber Home Loans, Freedom Mortgage, Black Knight Financial Services, Notarize, First American Financial Solutions, Genworth, RiskSpan, Class Valuation, Mortgage Connect, USMI, ReverseVision, FICO and DepthPR.

Learn more about WHF at: https://www.whfdc.org/about-whf-foundation

About Housing Finance Strategies:

Housing Finance Strategies was established by Faith Schwartz in 2016 as a professional services and advisory firm specializing in mortgage modernization, housing policy and legislative and regulatory affairs. Schwartz serves on a number of bank and fintech boards and has a lengthy record of hosting and moderating housing industry events. Recently, Schwartz has partnered in creating and delivering multiple housing events and two national housing policy conferences.

Learn more at: https://housingfinancestrategies.com/

News Source: Housing Finance Strategies

Related link: https://housingfinancestrategies.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/fico-and-depthpr-join-as-sponsors-of-housingdc21/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:31aDollar drops as traders prepare for Yellen to talk up stimulus
RE
06:30aFICO and DepthPR Join as Sponsors of #HousingDC21
SE
06:24aJanet Yellen Will Urge Lawmakers To 'Act Big' To Avert A Protracted Downturn - WSJ
RE
06:18aTHE TRUMP YEARS : Tax cuts and trade wars overshadowed in the end by a virus
RE
06:15aGermany takes up 40% less new debt in 2020 than planned - document
RE
06:15aGerman govt finalises 2020 budget with record net new debt of 130.5 bln eur, 40% less than planned - document
RE
06:15aGerman finance minister says berlin has fiscal strength to continue coronavirus rescue measures
RE
06:15aBerlin needed less debt 2020 because pandemic-related hit to tax revenues was smaller than expected - document
RE
06:15aPublic investment expected to rise to record high of 61.9 bln eur in 2021 after 50.3 bln eur in 2020 - document
RE
06:15aGerman finance ministry sees combined net new debt of up to 310 bln eur in 2020, 2021 - sources
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1'BREXIT CARNAGE': shellfish trucks protest in London over export delays
2TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : China's Geely teams up with Tencent on smart car tech
3BMW AG : European new car sales drop by 3.7% y/y in December - ACEA
4Chinese regulator approves Cisco's $4.5 billion Acacia deal
5S&T AG : S&T : at the GC Conference – Publication Guidance 2021

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ