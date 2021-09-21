FICX Introduces No-Code CX Automation Platform to Automate Any Customer Process Across Channels

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FICX ( www.ficx.io ), innovators in no-code digital CX, today announced the release of the FICX CX Automation (CXA) Platform that empowers any business professional to build secure, automated customer processes without coding or developer support.



The FICX Platform streamlines and accelerates broken customer journeys, removing costly friction from sales and customer service interactions. Using a drag-and-drop interface, users can create screens, configure form logic, set up back-end integrations, test workflows, and deploy to one or multiple customer channels. FICX workflows integrate with existing business systems, unifying customer experience and data without changes to a brand’s infrastructure.

As customers adopt more devices and channels, companies are struggling to deliver consistent, frictionless CX. While automation and self-service could help solve these problems, CX efforts are often frustrated because legacy app and process development require scarce coding skills and resources. While so-called “low-code” solutions promised to address these challenges, they still require long timelines and significant tech intervention. With the no-code FICX platform, anyone can develop and deploy a secure self-service or assisted service experience.



FICX clients are using the platform to enhance and automate key sales, onboarding, compliance, and servicing processes with great success. These digital experiences can be delivered to customers in virtually any channel. They can be completed in self-service or with the help of an agent, making it easy to collect data, eSignatures, supporting documents, PCI-compliant payments, and much more.

“FICX was a game-changer in solving for some of our most pressing needs during the COVID outbreak,” said David C. Williams, Assistant Vice President of Automation for AT&T. “Since then, FICX has continued to partner with our team to quickly resolve opportunities of all sizes, and also deliver new capabilities to improve sales and increase customer satisfaction. The no-code approach has allowed us to rapidly innovate in multiple channels while delivering critical controls and security — all without requiring many (if any) internal resources.”

“Too many businesses are losing sales and customers due to broken customer journeys,” said Michael Oiknine, CEO of FICX. “The new FICX platform allows businesses to take charge of the customer experience to increase sales and reduce churn. Our flexible, no-code approach radically accelerates CX automation and innovation.”

FICX seamlessly connects with front-office and back-office systems to sync customer data and surface workflows at the precise moment of need. Pre-built connectors, APIs, and software developer kits simplify the integration of enterprise technology. FICX also empowers businesses to pre-populate forms to simplify customer experience and respond to new information with intelligent process logic. FICX also integrates with web services for advanced functionality like ID verification, credit checks, real-time quotes, inventory checks, and targeted offers.



