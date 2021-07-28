FIDELITONE : Opens National Call Center in Goodlettsville, TN

A new FIDELITONE customer service center just opened in Goodlettsville, TN elevates customer service nationwide with expanded hours, top talent, and best-in-class processes to earn customer loyalty, announced Lori Hader, FIDELITONE’s Chief Customer Experience Officer.

“We’re raising the bar in customer service through extended hours and a vision of one call, one voice,” she explained. “Customers should only have to make one call and speak with one person—no transfers, no call-backs—to get what they need.”

The new center centralizes and expands customer service operations for a nationwide client base, integrating seamlessly into last mile scheduling and delivery operations, within the service parameters and SOPs defined by each client for its customers. Backed by robust technologies, the call center experts have full visibility into every step of the customer experience and delivery steps, including full integration with FIDELITONE’s self-scheduling and tracking technologies for putting customers in control of last mile deliveries.

“Nationwide connectivity, including the customer service team in Wauconda, IL, means that we are fully connected across all locations and enjoy robust redundancies,” said Hader. “We have dedicated lines for clients, and cross-training for all employees with a high level of scalability to serve growing client needs.” The call center also extends hours of service to a 14-hour window, Monday through Saturday, to provide enhanced flexibility for customers. The service team at the center is currently managing 15K calls per week.

Hader and other customer service and dispatch leaders at FIDELITONE have relocated to the greater Nashville area to spearhead the new service operation, leveraging their experience, their deep knowledge of specialized client operations, and their leadership around best practices in shaping customer experiences that earn customer loyalty.

FIDELITONE provides order fulfillment and specialized warehousing services in the Nashville area, with facilities in Lebanon and Cookeville as well as Goodlettsville, employing more than 100 people in its local operations. Last mile delivery operations will be expanding in Goodlettsville in the fourth quarter of 2021. Employment opportunities in areas such as warehouse, dispatch, scheduling, and customer service positions are opening quickly as the teams continue to grow, said Hader.

FIDELITONE contracts with last mile carriers as well and is looking to secure new carrier relationships in the Goodlettsville area this fall. Interested carrier companies can learn more at the Last Mile Carrier page on FIDELITONE.com.

