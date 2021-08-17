Log in
FIDO Alliance : Announces Authenticate 2021 Agenda

08/17/2021 | 10:16am EDT
Agenda features practical sessions to move past passwords and towards modern authentication

Authenticate, the FIDO Alliance’s industry conference dedicated to the who, what, why and how of modern user authentication, today announced its full 2021 agenda. This three-day event, which takes place October 18-20 in Seattle and also with remote attendance options, will help educate attendees on business drivers, technical considerations, and overall best practices for deploying modern authentication systems.

The Authenticate 2021 agenda features:

  • Deployment case studies from enterprises and service providers including Capital One, eBay, Facebook, Google, Morgan Stanley, Target, Verizon, Wayfair and more
  • Technical deep dives on FIDO’s authentication specifications: IoT, biometrics and identity verification
  • Vertical perspectives from leaders and practitioners in financial services, eGovernment, retail and communications
  • In-depth discussions on the evolving policy landscape and deployment considerations therein

“Relying on passwords is passé. Modern authentication systems and standards have emerged to provide more efficient ways for organizations to provide strong security and better interactions with their brands,” said Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance. “The FIDO Alliance encourages organizations of all sizes to prioritize stronger security, and it is our mission to share the tools and resources to help them get there. ​​This year's agenda delivers on that mission, providing attendees with a strong foundation for deploying simpler, stronger authentication.”

This year’s headlining keynote speakers are: Bob Lord, former CSO of the Democratic National Committee; Joy Chik, corporate vice president of identity at Microsoft; Stina Ehrensvard, CEO and founder of Yubico; David Henstock, head of identity and authentication products, Visa; and Dave Kleidermacher, vice president for engineering, Android security and privacy, Google. A full list of speakers is available on the Authenticate conference website.

The conference agenda features 45+ in-person sessions and 20+ sessions on-demand, all of which will be available to all attendees. Authenticate also features an expo hall with product and service offerings with 20+ sponsors, as well as various networking and social events built into the three-day schedule – all while adhering to all CDC and local health/distancing requirements.

Register Today!
Take advantage of early-bird pricing by registering by September 3. To register, visit https://events.authenticatecon.com/event/005edda0-c6b5-4a62-9105-b43c2bfccf3a/summary. Authenticate will be held in conjunction with the FIDO Alliance member plenary, scheduled for October 20-22. FIDO Alliance members have exclusive access to discounted rates to attend both events.

Get involved at Authenticate
There are still select sponsorship opportunities available for Authenticate 2021; companies interested can learn more at https://authenticatecon.com/sponsors/.

Follow Authenticate on Twitter @AuthenticateCon to participate in the conversation and get important updates leading up to and during the event.

TWEET THIS: The @AuthenticateCon agenda is here! Visit the event website to take a look at this year’s speakers and session topics for the latest in user #authentication. www.authenticatecon.com

About Authenticate
Authenticate is the first conference dedicated to the who, what, why and how of user authentication – with a focus on the FIDO standards-based approach. Authenticate is the place for CISOs, security strategists, enterprise architects, product and business leaders to get all the education, tools and best practices to embrace modern authentication across enterprise, web and government applications.

Authenticate is hosted by the FIDO Alliance, the cross-industry consortium providing standards, certifications and market adoption programs to accelerate utilization of simpler, stronger authentication. In 2021, Authenticate will be held October 18-20 at the Motif hotel in Seattle, Washington with the option to participate remotely via live stream and on-demand sessions. Visit www.authenticatecon.com for more information and follow @AuthenticateCon on Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
