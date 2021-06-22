Log in
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ARRY, CCXI, PCT and WISH

06/22/2021 | 11:15pm EDT
CEDARHURST, N.Y., June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI)
Class Period: September 11, 2020 and May 6, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 6, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-ccxi/

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) f/k/a Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (ROCH)
Class Period: November 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021 and/or were holders of Roth securities entitled to participate in the March 16, 2021 shareholder vote on the merger with PureCycle.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 12, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqcm-pct/

Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY)
Class Period: October 14, 2020 and May 11, 2021, or purchase of shares issued either in or after the October 2020, December 2020 or March 2021 public offerings
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 13, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-arry/

ContextLogic Inc. (WISH)
Class Period: December 16, 2020 and May 12, 2021, or purchase of shares issued either in or after the December 2020 Initial Public Offering
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: July 16, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-wish/

Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided above.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: dk@kclasslaw.com
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967
https://kclasslaw.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
