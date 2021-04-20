Log in
FILING DEADLINE--Kuznicki Law PLLC Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of EBIX, GOEV, GOEVW and MPLN

04/20/2021 | 10:52pm EDT
CEDARHURST, N.Y., April 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The securities litigation law firm of Kuznicki Law PLLC issues this alert to shareholders of the following publicly traded companies.

Ebix, Inc. (EBIX)
Class Period: November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 23, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-ebix/

MultiPlan Corporation f/k/a Churchill Capital Corp. III (MPLN)
Class Period: July 12, 2020 and November 10, 2020 and/or were holders of Churchill Capital Corp. III (“Churchill”) Class A common stock entitled to vote on Churchill’s merger with and acquisition of Polaris Parent Corp. and its consolidated subsidiaries completed in October 2020.
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: April 26, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD, MISLEADING PROSPECTUS
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nyse-mpln/

Canoo Inc. (GOEV, GOEVW)
Class Period: August 18, 2020 and March 29, 2021
Lead Plaintiff Motion Deadline: June 1, 2021
SECURITIES FRAUD
To learn more, visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/securities/nasdaqgs-goev/

Shareholders who purchased shares in these companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact us via the case links above, by calling toll-free at 1-833-835-1495 or by email (dk@kclasslaw.com).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff with the goal of overseeing the litigation to obtain a fair and just resolution, you must petition the Court on or before the deadlines provided above.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
Kuznicki Law PLLC
Daniel Kuznicki, Esq.
445 Central Avenue, Suite 344
Cedarhurst, NY 11516
Email: dk@kclasslaw.com
Phone: (347) 696-1134
Cell: (347) 690-0692
Fax: (347) 348-0967
https://kclasslaw.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
