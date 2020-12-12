Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FINAL DEADLINE APPROACHING: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Raytheon Technologies Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Company

12/12/2020 | 07:54pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RADNOR, Pa., Dec. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds that an investor securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Raytheon Technologies Corporation f/k/a Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTX, RTN) (“Raytheon”) on behalf of those who purchased or otherwise acquired Raytheon securities between February 10, 2016 and October 27, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Raytheon investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Raytheon securities during the Class Period may, no later than December 29, 2020, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this litigation please click: https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/raytheon-technologies-corporation?utm_source=PR&utm_medium=link&utm_campaign=raytheon.

According to the complaint, Raytheon is an aerospace and defense company providing advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. On April 3, 2020, United Technologies Corporation and Raytheon Company completed a merger and changed “Raytheon Company” to “Raytheon Technologies Corporation.”

The Class Period commences on February 10, 2016, when Raytheon Company published its annual report on a Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015, which stated in relevant part, “we maintain a system of internal control over financial reporting to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded and that transactions are properly executed and recorded. The system includes policies and procedures, internal audits and our officers’ reviews.”

Concerns regarding Raytheon’s financial accounting and internal controls over financial reporting were revealed after market hours on October 27, 2020, when Raytheon filed its quarterly report on a Form 10-Q with the SEC for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Form 10-Q reported that “[o]n October 8, 2020, [Raytheon] received a criminal subpoena from the [U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”)] seeking information and documents in connection with an investigation relating to financial accounting, internal controls over financial reporting, and cost reporting regarding Raytheon Company’s Missiles & Defense business since 2009.”

Following this news, the price of Raytheon shares fell $4.19 per share, or 7%, to close at $52.34 per share on October 28, 2020.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Raytheon had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) Raytheon had faulty financial accounting; (3) as a result, Raytheon misreported its costs regarding Raytheon Company’s Missiles & Defense business since 2009; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon was at risk of increased scrutiny from the government; (5) as a result of the foregoing, Raytheon would face a criminal investigation by the DOJ; and (6) as a result, the defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

If you wish to discuss this securities fraud class action lawsuit or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests with respect to this litigation, please contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check (James Maro, Jr., Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (844) 877-9500 (toll free) or (610) 667–7706, or via e-mail at info@ktmc.com.

Raytheon investors may, no later than December 29, 2020, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation.  In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member’s claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class.  Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country involving securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of state and federal law. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world.  The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars).  The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
James Maro, Jr., Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(844) 877-9500 (toll free)
(610) 667-7706
info@ktmc.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
01:22aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FireEye, Inc. - FEYE
GL
01:01aPFIZER : Trucks with first COVID-19 vaccine in US get ready to roll
AQ
12:42aChina reports 24 new COVID-19 cases, monitoring tourist spot Hainan
RE
12:41aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Celsion Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – CLSN
GL
12:35aSHAREHOLDER ALERT; Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Boston Scientific Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BSX
GL
12:31aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Citigroup Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – C
GL
12:27aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., Rio Tinto plc, Rio Tinto Limited, Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – TRQ
GL
12:25aSINOPHARM : Peru Halts Trial for Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine -- 2nd Update
DJ
12:22aDubai's Emaar appoints new chairman as founder takes managing director role
RE
12:21aPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – BABA
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOPHARM GROUP CO., LTD. : SINOPHARM : Peru Halts Trial for Chinese Covid-19 Vaccine -- 2nd Update
2U.S. gaming platform Roblox to delay IPO until next year
3TOP GLOVE CORPORATION BHD. : Malaysia's Top Glove fired whistleblower before virus outbreak
4Deadlock as Brexit trade deal faces make-or-break day
5SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of FireEye, Inc. - FEYE

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ