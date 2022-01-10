FINN Partners Appoints Sabrina Guttman to Lead Fast-Growing Global Tech Practice

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global independent marketing and communications firm FINN Partners announced today that it has hired Sabrina Guttman to lead its Global Technology Practice. She will report to company CEO, Peter Finn. Guttman brings more than two decades of tech communications leadership to the role, and she joins on the heels of significant business growth, as well as strategic moves by FINN to strengthen its position as one of the world's top independent tech agencies.

FINN's Tech practice has long been one of the firm's largest and fastest-growing sectors with annual fees of approximately $40MM and more than 200 experts. Earlier this year, the agency acquired West Coast tech PR firm Barokas Communications, amplifying its ability to serve tech clients of all sizes, from enterprise and consumer technology giants to mid-sized companies and innovative start-ups.

Guttman is a technology communications veteran with more than 25 years of experience, both in-house and agency-side. She joins FINN from the Palo Alto-based global venture capital firm Next47, where she led global marketing communications, responsible for stewarding Next47's brand reputation, driving executive visibility, managing proactive and reactive media relations in the US and Europe, and providing communications counsel to the firm's portfolio of technology startups, primarily around funding news, new product introductions and/or issues and crisis.

"I am thrilled to have Sabrina Guttman on board as a managing partner and our Global Technology Practice leader," said Peter Finn, CEO and Founding Managing Partner at FINN Partners. "Technology is one of our largest practice areas and continues to grow at a rapid pace. We are excited to have Sabrina bring her talents and track record to help us with the continuous evolution of this part of our business. With her extensive agency and client-side experience, she has the skills to take our award-winning technology practice to new heights. I'm looking forward to partnering with Sabrina and to having her technology expertise and her global communications leadership at the helm of the FINN Partners technology team. She joins us at the perfect time for our continued growth."

Prior to Next47, Guttman served as the VP of Strategic Communications for Hewlett Packard Enterprise, where she led a global team of more than 100 employees and three agencies through a period of intense change, while managing all communications activities for HPE's business units globally, including thought leadership, product launches and industry analyst relations. Before that, she served as US Technology Practice Leader and Global Client Leader at Burson-Marsteller, responsible for maintaining and growing the Technology Practice P&L in the US and leading a team of 75+ across five offices. Throughout her career, Sabrina has driven high-profile campaigns for leaders in the technology industry including Dell, HP, IBM, SAP and Sun Microsystems. In 2014, she was recognized as one of The Holmes Report's In2 Innovator 25 for her work in pushing the industry forward.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining FINN Partners. The global technology communications talent and client roster that FINN has assembled is already amazing. As we all know by now, technology is not merely an industry, it is a pervasive part of our lives and an existential differentiator for all companies. I look forward to leveraging my experience working in this rapidly evolving landscape in service to FINN's current and future clients," Guttman said.

