FINOPOLIS online: forum's programme published

Participants of the first discussion will talk about human interaction with financial technologies. The second panel will be dedicated to seamless financial technologies and services that have evolved with digitalisation.

Other topical issues this year include trends in the retail investment market, prospects of digital mortgage lending, cybersecurity, and legal aspects of modern fintech.

The broadcast will be available on the forum website by prior registration.

In spring 2022, FINOPOLIS will be hosted offline in Sochi.

Preview photo: Denis Yuntsev / Roscongress