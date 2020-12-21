Log in
FINRA Updates the OTCBB/OTC Equities High Price Dissemination List

12/21/2020 | 01:11pm EST
FINRA is publishing its quarterly OTCBB/OTC Equities High Price Dissemination List for the third quarter of 2020. This updated list of OTC equity securities eligible for trade report dissemination for trades of fewer than 100 shares is effective as of December 21, 2020. To view changes, visit the Daily List: Security Attribute Changes page, select the 'Unit of Trades' filter and enter December 18, 2020 as the 'Start' date and December 21, 2020 as the 'End' date.

As discussed in the FINRA March 18, 2008, Trade Reporting Notice, for all OTC equity securities that trade at or above $175.00, transactions of fewer than 100 shares are no longer considered 'odd-lot' transactions for dissemination purposes. Instead, FINRA has designated the unit of trade for these securities as 1, and FINRA disseminates last sale information for all transactions of one or more shares in such securities. FINRA reviews trading activity quarterly to determine whether additional OTC equity securities meet the stated dissemination criteria.

If you have questions, contact FINRA Operations at (866) 776-0800 or by email.

Disclaimer

FINRA - Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 18:10:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
