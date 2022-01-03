Log in
FIRST INTERSTATE BANCSYSTEM ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Merger of FIBK and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

01/03/2022 | 01:54pm EST
NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the officers or directors of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIBK) (“FIBK”) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company’s merger with Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: GWB) (“GWB”).

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On September 16, 2021, FIBK announced that it had entered into an agreement to merge with GWB in a deal valued at approximately $2 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, GWB stockholders will receive 0.8425 shares of FIBK common stock for each share of GWB common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that FIBK’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for FIBK’s stockholders.

If you own shares of FIBK and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you are interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (646) 860-9157, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Alexandra Raymond, Esq.
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


