FIS and IBM Top Annual IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 and Top 25 Enterprise for Fourth Consecutive Year; Fiserv Named Overall Real Results Winner

Rankings revealed during IDC webcast to explore impact and trends of FinTechs on financial services

IDC Financial Insights today announced FIS and IBM top the 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 and Top 25 Enterprise respectively for the fourth consecutive year. The 17th annual IDC FinTech Rankings categorize and evaluate technology providers based on calendar year revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software, and/or services. Data is gathered from surveys completed by vendors, as well as original research and market analysis conducted by IDC Financial Insights. Two sets of rankings emerge from this process: IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 and Top 25 Enterprise.

The IDC FinTech Rankings Top 100 represents companies that derive more than 1/3 of their revenue from financial institutions.

represents companies that derive more than 1/3 of their revenue from financial institutions. The IDC FinTech Rankings Top 25 Enterprise companies are enterprise/horizontal technology firms that provide products and services across multiple industries and have significant reported revenue in the financial services industry, but less than 1/3 of revenue from financial institutions.

To download the list in its entirety, please visit here.

ClicktoTweet: Annual FinTech Ranking Winners for Top 100 and Top 25 Enterprise

IDC Financial Insights will formally recognize the finalists today during a live webcast, "Impact and Trends of FinTechs on Financial Services and Analysis of IDC FinTech Rankings and Real Results Winners," at 11 a.m. U.S. Eastern time. To register visit here. These providers supply the technological backbone of the financial services industry, an industry in which IDC Financial Insights forecasts worldwide spending on IT across the globe will exceed $577 billion (USD) by 2024. To learn more about the rankings and IDC's continued coverage of the top global providers of financial technology, please visit our site here.

"We are gratified by our continued top placement in the IDC FinTech Rankings as it shows we are successfully meeting our clients’ needs during a period of rapid industry change," said FIS Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Gary Norcross. "Our growth strategy at FIS hinges on our continued ability to provide innovative, end-to-end financial technology that enables our clients to succeed and grow."

The 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings Top 10:

FIS Tata Consultancy Services Limited NTT DATA Fiserv, Inc. Cognizant Technology Solutions SS&C Technologies Infosys Limited NCR Corporation Diebold Nixdorf Global Payments

The 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings Enterprise Top 5:

IBM Microsoft Dell Technologies Deloitte Accenture

"The forward-thinking technology providers featured in our annual FinTech Rankings represent those organizations that successfully weathered the disruptive and rapid pace of change this year to deliver the essential tools and services needed to survive these unprecedented times," said Marc DeCastro, research director, IDC Financial Insights. "We continue to be impressed by the breadth and depth of the hardware, software, and services our FinTech Ranking winners provide to the market and offer our annual ranking as a trusted guide to those navigating the evolving vendor landscape."

2020 Real Results Award Winners

IDC Financial Insights also revealed the winners of the 2020 Real Results Awards, recognizing IT providers that have enabled a genuine, measurable, and future-enabling change at a client financial institution (bank, capital markets firm, or insurer) in the worldwide financial services industry. Fiserv was named the 2020 Overall Winner for its submission, "Reducing False Positives at Island FCU."

Additional winners include:

Fiserv : Overall and Next Generation Payments , "Reducing False Positives at Island FCU"

: and , "Reducing False Positives at Island FCU" Fiserv : Omni-Experience , "Digital Banking at Broadway Bank"

: , "Digital Banking at Broadway Bank" Intellect Design : Efficiency & Agility , "Wealth Management Transformation at CIMB Thailand"

: , "Wealth Management Transformation at CIMB Thailand" nCinco : Leading Transformation , "Commercial & SME Lending at Huntingdon Valley Bank" (*TIE)

: , "Commercial & SME Lending at Huntingdon Valley Bank" (*TIE) Temenos : Leading Transformation , "Implementation of PPP at Atlantic Union Bank" (*TIE)

: , "Implementation of PPP at Atlantic Union Bank" (*TIE) OneConnect Financial Technology: Digital Trust, "Blockchain-based Finance at Ping An Bank"

For additional information about the IDC FinTech Rankings, please contact Sarah Murray at 781-378-2674 or sarah@attunecommunications.com. Reports are available to qualified members of the media. For information on purchasing reports, contact insights@idc.com; reporters should email sarah@attunecommunications.com.

About IDC Financial Insights

IDC Financial Insights assists financial service businesses and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the banking, insurance, and securities and investments industries. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world’s leading technology, media, research, and events company. For more information, please visit www.idc-fi.com, email info@idc-fi.com, or call 508-620-5533.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201013005184/en/