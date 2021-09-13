FIU climbs 17 spots in U.S. News rankings

MIAMI, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida International University (FIU) continued its rapid ascent in the U.S. News and World Report rankings with a 17-spot improvement to No. 78 among public universities in the nation, according to the 2022 National University Rankings released Monday.

FIU's improvement is the greatest in Florida and third in the nation among public universities. FIU also ranked among the top five public universities for social mobility for the first time and held on to the No. 2 spot in international business.

Other key rankings announced on Monday include No. 17 most innovative among public U.S. institutions, and No. 75 best college for veterans.

"These are the real triumphs of our students, our faculty, our staff, our alumni, donors and the state that invests in us," said FIU President Mark B. Rosenberg. "We take pride in being student-centered. We are focused on making a difference in the lives of our learners and uplifting our community through research and innovation. This rise in our reputation is driven by our passion for impact."

Measures of student success weigh heavily in the U.S. News ranking formula. FIU's rise in rankings is, in part, a function of the increase in six-year graduation rates among all students including Pell Grant recipients. Other improvements included class size and student-faculty ratio. Over the past seven years, FIU has made investments and implemented dozens of evidence-based, innovative programs resulting in dramatic improvements in student success. The six-year graduation rate has improved 18 percent and the four-year graduation rate has more than doubled (115 percent increase) in the past seven years.

"Our unprecedented success this year is the result of years of efforts to help our students achieve their dreams led by the innovative efforts of our exceptional faculty. I am confident that with continued focused support, FIU will continue to exceed expectations and reach unprecedented levels of success," said FIU Provost and Executive Vice President Kenneth G. Furton.

Today, FIU also is celebrating recognition by The Great Colleges to Work® for Program for the sixth consecutive year. FIU was given honor roll designation, with recognition in all 10 categories.

The jump in the U.S. News rankings and the Great Colleges recognition come on the heels of a banner year for FIU that includes: Placing first among public universities in the state in the Board of Governors' performance metrics; receiving a $40 million donation from philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott and her husband Dan Jewett that recognizes FIU's access and excellence initiatives; ranking third in the nation among universities under 50 years old ; and being elected into APSIA , an elite network of schools of international and public affairs.

