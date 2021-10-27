FLA welcomes extension of Recovery Loan Scheme

27 October 2021

Commenting on the announcement in today's Budget that the Chancellor will extend the Recovery Loan Scheme (RLS) until June 2022, Simon Goldie, Director of Business Finance at the Finance & Leasing Association said:

"This welcome move provides some certainty on business funding in the interim, albeit with a lower guarantee of 70%, but a permanent successor to the RLS must be developed.

"We have already recommended to Government that the new scheme should retain the best features of the RLS - the assignment of guarantee and retention of the lender fee arrangement.

"But it should also mirror the abiding principle behind the Enterprise Finance Guarantee asset finance variant, which was designed to ensure that lenders could provide funding for either assets or businesses that were outside of their usual risk appetite. This was a very successful way to get funding into every corner of the economy."

