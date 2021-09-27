FLAVORMAN BREAKS GROUND ON $8.5 MILLION “BEVERAGE CAMPUS” EXPANSION

28,000-square-foot addition to bring 30 new jobs to downtown Louisville

Louisville, KY, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flavorman, a leading beverage development company, today held a ceremonial groundbreaking on the site of its new facility expansion at 809 South 8th Street. Upon completion, the project will bring 30 new jobs to downtown Louisville and will continue to serve as a catalyst for attracting global business to the heart of Kentucky’s largest city.

Officials in attendance included Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, Mayor Greg Fischer, and Shalanna Taylor, Legislative Aide to Metro Council President David James, who spoke to the significance of the development’s impact on the surrounding community and Greater Louisville.

“With more than 125 food and beverage companies located regionally, businesses can take products from concept to consumer all in one place – Louisville, Ky. – and Flavorman is a key player in that ecosystem. Whether a company wants to find just the right balance of flavors to entice consumers, or someone wants to learn about the art of distilling, Flavorman is where they turn,” said Mayor Greg Fischer.

The project represents an $8.5 million investment to scale up Flavorman’s state-of-the-art “Beverage Campus” and better serve demand for their custom beverage development services. Designed by Frankfort-based G. Scott & Associates (GSA) and contracted by Cardinal Industries, the addition will cover 28,000 square feet and connect to the company’s main laboratory. Once complete, it will boost production capacity, expanding Flavorman’s blending, bottling/canning, processing and bulk storage operations.

“Kentucky’s economy continues to gain momentum, and our state’s food, beverage and agritech sector is a vital part of that growth,” said Governor Andy Beshear. “This expansion by Flavorman will not only allow the company to take its business to the next level but will also create quality job opportunities for residents in the Louisville area while encouraging innovation within the commonwealth’s food and beverage and spirits industries. I want to thank the leadership at this homegrown Kentucky company for furthering their commitment to our state and our talented workforce.”

The project is the latest in a series of expansions at Flavorman in the last few years as the company continues to experience exponential growth. In 2006, the company rehabbed the existing 24,000-square-foot building at 809 South 8th Street, believing it would be more space than they could ever use. Six years later, the company purchased a neighboring building to create the nation’s premier educational distillery, Moonshine University. In 2018, the company added office space at 827 South 8th Street.

Together, Flavorman and Moonshine University make up a world-class “Beverage Campus” that houses a fully equipped educational distillery, state-of-the-art classroom, production facility with a custom bottling line, extensive sensory library and a beverage innovation laboratory. Flavorman has developed more than 70,000 beverage formulations for brands worldwide, while Moonshine University has hosted hands-on classes for students from all 50 states and 44 countries.

“This expansion is an incredible opportunity for our city,” says David Dafoe, Flavorman Founder & CEO. “When I started Flavorman almost 30 years ago, I did it out of a passion for the craft. I’m proud of the role Flavorman and Moonshine University continue to play in establishing Louisville as the epicenter for not just Bourbon, but the beverage industry overall.”

Construction on the upcoming addition to the campus is estimated to complete during fall of 2022.

ABOUT FLAVORMAN:

Founded by David Dafoe in 1992, Flavorman is an industry leading custom beverage development company based out of Louisville, KY. In contrast to “flavor houses” that manufacture ready-made, “stock” formulations, Flavorman helps clients—big and small—bring custom products to market from concept to production planning and quality control. As of 2021, Flavorman has created 70k unique beverage formulations for brands like Crispin Hard Cider, Formula O2, Jones Soda, Chiquita, Joia Spirit Craft Cocktails, Go Fast Energy, and more. Visit flavorman.com.





