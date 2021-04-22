Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FLAVORMAN MARKS MILESTONE 70,000th BEVERAGE FORMULATION

04/22/2021 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flavorman, a Louisville, KY-based beverage development company, is proud to mark its 70,000th beverage formulation—essentially the “recipe” used to manufacture a commercial drink product. For the last 29 years, the beverage innovator has developed these custom formulations for brands big and small.

Founded in 1992 by “supertaster” David Dafoe, Flavorman has evolved from a small consulting firm to a full-service product development and ingredient supply company. Today, the 50-person team of “Beverage Architects” assist startups and some of the world’s most beloved drink brands in a state-of-the-art facility in downtown Louisville.

The company achieved its latest record by developing a whopping 11,500 of their 70,000 formulations in just three years. Their formulations include national and global beverage brands like Crispin Hard Cider, Formula O2, Jones Soda, Chiquita, Joia Spirit Craft Cocktails, Go Fast Energy, and many others they aren’t allowed to talk about due to client confidentiality agreements.

“You don’t get to 70,000 formulations without a substantial amount of expertise and plenty of imagination,” says Dafoe. “In the beginning, our clients trusted us to do great work and now they don’t expect anything less—our beverages speak for themselves and our reputation is second to none.”

In contrast to “flavor houses” that manufacture ready-made “stock” formulations, Flavorman helps clients bring new products to market from concept to production planning and quality control. With their cutting-edge process and specialized, technical expertise, Flavorman collaborates with clients to engineer custom flavors and build one-of-a-kind beverage formulations under the sole ownership of the client.

“As we approach our 30th anniversary in 2022, it’s difficult to think of a flavor or drink concept that we haven’t created—we’ve done it all, and we continue to push the envelope on what’s possible in beverages,” says David Dafoe, Founder & CEO. “If you can drink it, we’ve made it—and we’re always working on what’s next.”

For more information, visit flavorman.com or contact our team.

ABOUT FLAVORMAN: Founded by David Dafoe in 1992, the Louisville, KY-based Flavorman has evolved into an international custom beverage development company. Flavorman works with companies and entrepreneurs—big and small—to develop everything from energy drinks to flavored spirits and more. Flavorman has created 70,000 beverage formulations since 2021 made up of thousands of household staples and iconic brands that have defined generations—and changed what the world is drinking. Visit flavorman.com to learn more.

###

Attachments 


Rachel Knowles
Flavorman
(502) 383-9953
rachel@flavorman.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:14pCGX ENERGY  : Announces Agreement for use of the Maersk Discoverer Semi- Submersible Drilling Rig for the Kawa-1 Well on the Corentyne Block Offshore Guyana
PU
02:14pOCULUS VISIONTECH INC.  : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:13pDENTALPOST  : and igniteDDS Join Forces to Offer Educational & Career Resources to Dental Professionals
BU
02:12pKEYRUS S A  : 2020 Annual Results
PU
02:11pTHERAPEUTIC INTERNATIONAL  : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations.
AQ
02:11pSAFEHOLD  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
02:10pMoncler's Q1 sales boosted by growth in Asia and North America
RE
02:10pWall St hit by capital tax increase report; dollar ticks up
RE
02:09pOil eases as Libya output decline offsets risks to Asian demand
RE
02:09pNORTHLAND POWER INC.  : Completes $990 Million Bought Deal Equity Offering
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DANONE : Coffee lovers and home bakers drive strongest Nestle quarter in a decade
2VAXART, INC. : POLL: Oral Covid-19 Vaccine Pill Offers a Way to Overcome Vaccine Resistance of Millions of Ame..
3Job data is much better than expected
4CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Credit Suisse to boost capital ahead of further Archegos hit
5NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS LIMITED : NB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS : NBPE Investor Presentation - April 2021 Upda..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ