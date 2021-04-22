FLAVORMAN MARKS MILESTONE 70,000th BEVERAGE FORMULATION

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flavorman, a Louisville, KY-based beverage development company, is proud to mark its 70,000th beverage formulation—essentially the “recipe” used to manufacture a commercial drink product. For the last 29 years, the beverage innovator has developed these custom formulations for brands big and small.

Founded in 1992 by “supertaster” David Dafoe, Flavorman has evolved from a small consulting firm to a full-service product development and ingredient supply company. Today, the 50-person team of “Beverage Architects” assist startups and some of the world’s most beloved drink brands in a state-of-the-art facility in downtown Louisville.

The company achieved its latest record by developing a whopping 11,500 of their 70,000 formulations in just three years. Their formulations include national and global beverage brands like Crispin Hard Cider, Formula O2, Jones Soda, Chiquita, Joia Spirit Craft Cocktails, Go Fast Energy, and many others they aren’t allowed to talk about due to client confidentiality agreements.

“You don’t get to 70,000 formulations without a substantial amount of expertise and plenty of imagination,” says Dafoe. “In the beginning, our clients trusted us to do great work and now they don’t expect anything less—our beverages speak for themselves and our reputation is second to none.”

In contrast to “flavor houses” that manufacture ready-made “stock” formulations, Flavorman helps clients bring new products to market from concept to production planning and quality control. With their cutting-edge process and specialized, technical expertise, Flavorman collaborates with clients to engineer custom flavors and build one-of-a-kind beverage formulations under the sole ownership of the client.

“As we approach our 30th anniversary in 2022, it’s difficult to think of a flavor or drink concept that we haven’t created—we’ve done it all, and we continue to push the envelope on what’s possible in beverages,” says David Dafoe, Founder & CEO. “If you can drink it, we’ve made it—and we’re always working on what’s next.”

For more information, visit flavorman.com or contact our team.

ABOUT FLAVORMAN: Founded by David Dafoe in 1992, the Louisville, KY-based Flavorman has evolved into an international custom beverage development company. Flavorman works with companies and entrepreneurs—big and small—to develop everything from energy drinks to flavored spirits and more. Flavorman has created 70,000 beverage formulations since 2021 made up of thousands of household staples and iconic brands that have defined generations—and changed what the world is drinking. Visit flavorman.com to learn more.

###

Attachments

Rachel Knowles Flavorman (502) 383-9953 rachel@flavorman.com