FLDM & WRTC Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Lead Deadlines

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM)

Class Period: February 7, 2019 - November 5, 2019

Deadline: November 20, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/fldm

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fluidigm was experiencing longer sales cycles; (2) as a result, Fluidigm’s revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC)

Class Period: April 29, 2020 - September 23, 2020

Deadline: November 23, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/wrtc

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

