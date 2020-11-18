Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FLDM & WRTC Deadlines: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Reminds Investors of Class Actions and Lead Deadlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 10:00am EST

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM)
Class Period: February 7, 2019 - November 5, 2019
Deadline: November 20, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/fldm
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Fluidigm was experiencing longer sales cycles; (2) as a result, Fluidigm’s revenue was reasonably likely to decline; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC)
Class Period: April 29, 2020 - September 23, 2020
Deadline: November 23, 2020
For more info: www.bgandg.com/wrtc
The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field; and (2) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:13aVERIZON COMMUNICATIONS : and Newlab Unveil First Results of 5G Studio
PR
10:13aReporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in HusCompagniet's shares
AQ
10:13aOTIS WORLDWIDE : Digital Elevator Innovation
PU
10:13aCOMCAST : Xfinity Debuts Interactive Livestreaming App on X1 and Flex Featuring 'Bravo's Live Pre-Show with The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City'
PU
10:12aPEAK POWER : Inc. Secures Funding From Sensata Ventures and Export Development Canada
BU
10:12aBALFOUR BEATTY COMMUNITIES : and ENGIE Launch $12 Million Army Housing Energy Efficiency Project
BU
10:11aCVS Health, Humana, Ochsner Health, and Unite Us Join Forces to Support Unite Louisiana, Expanding Social Care Throughout the State
PR
10:11aSGL CARBON SE : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
10:11aAPPLE : Developers see a world of possibilities with new App Store Small Business Program
PU
10:11aBOSE SPEAKER & SOUNDBAR BLACK FRIDAY DEALS 2020 : Early Soundbar 300, 500, 700 & Wireless Speaker Savings Summarized by Save Bubble
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 : TESLA SURGES AS FUND MANAGERS FACE BIG DECISION: How much to own
2Oil gains on potential OPEC+ rethink and vaccine hopes
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : 'A SPECIAL DAY': End of Pfizer trial paves way for a COVID shot this year
4U.S. ends Boeing 737 MAX flight ban after crash probes
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : Airlines scramble to prepare for ultra-cold COVID-19 vaccine distribution

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ