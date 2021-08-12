Log in
 FLEXcon Expands Eco-Friendly Packaging Product Line

08/12/2021 | 01:19pm EDT
 FLEXcon® optiFLEX® ecoFOCUS™ for Rigid HDPE Container Labeling Improves Recyclability

FLEXcon Company, Inc., an innovator in adhesive coating and laminating, today announced the expansion of its FLEXcon® optiFLEX® ecoFOCUS™ line, designed with sustainability in mind, to include conformable polyethylene labeling solutions that enable recyclability of HDPE containers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210812005740/en/

Using a PE film on an HDPE container means you are pairing like polymer materials - a benefit over using BOPP materials that ensures label performance while helping brands and CPG companies meet consumers’ growing desire to create less waste.

These white and clear products utilize FLEXcon’s V-127RE adhesive to ensure excellent performance and maximize recyclability of HDPE containers. In addition, the TRACrite™ 1.2 mil polyester liner contains up to 60% post-industrial content, minimizing the carbon footprint further. Applications include food and beverage, health and beauty, and household chemical labeling.

“Using a PE film on an HDPE container means you are pairing like polymers - a benefit over using BOPP films on HDPE containers,” says Melissa David, product manager, packaging, at FLEXcon. “This better facilitates container recyclability, helping brands and CPG companies achieve their sustainability goals.”

The films offer superior conformability to BOPP products, making them suitable for rigid, semi-squeeze and full-squeeze HDPE containers without concerns about darting of labels during use. They are cross-platform printable, supporting flexography, rotary letterpress, rotary screen, narrow-format UV inkjet, and HP Indigo. The V-127RE adhesive adheres well to HDPE containers, offering a minimum application temperature of 35°F/1.7°C, and is compliant with FDA 175.105 for indirect food contact. In undecorated form, both products meet or exceed the Association of Plastic Recycler’s HDPE-CG-01, Critical Guidance Protocol for HDPE colored or natural bottles with resin additives, barriers, layers, or closures.

Wide web rolls are available from Quick-Ship inventory in 76” masters. Custom width rolls are available from FLEXcon’s FLEXchoice™ program where customers can order the sizes and quantities they need without having to purchase a full master.

About FLEXcon

FLEXcon Company, Inc. is a global leader in coated and laminated films and adhesives used as functional components in manufactured goods and in graphics applications. A family-owned company for over 65 years, FLEXcon provides a collaborative, consultative approach to deliver unique solutions that help customers achieve better business results. FLEXcon is a trusted partner to a wide range of companies, from printers and fabricators to engineers and designers, developing products for existing and emerging markets. Headquartered in Spencer, MA, the company has operations throughout North America and Europe with distribution worldwide. For more information, visit www.FLEXcon.com follow FLEXcon on LinkedIn, or call +1-508-885-8200.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS