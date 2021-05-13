Log in
FLG Partners Announces Two New Partners and Expands Footprint in New York

05/13/2021 | 11:12am EDT
PALO ALTO, Calif., May 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLG Partners, a leading CFO and CEO consulting practice and Board advisory services firm serving over 500 companies from startups to Fortune 100, today announced the election of Mark Archer and Andrew Levitch as partners in the firm.

“We are delighted that Andrew and Mark have joined FLG,” said Laureen DeBuono, Managing Partner of FLG. “Andrew’s broad strategy, financial and operational experience in life sciences and healthcare technologies deepens FLG’s core expertise in these areas and increases our East Coast presence. While Mark has worked extensively in consumer-facing businesses in both CFO and CEO capacities, he also brings experience in distribution, manufacturing, and technology. Our new partners further cement our position as a leader in CFO solutions and CEO and Board advisory services in the United States.”

Mr. Levitch is located in the New York Metro Area. “I am excited to be part of such a strong team at FLG,” he added. “The firm is renowned for its capabilities and brand, and I’m looking forward to expanding the firm’s East Coast presence and adding to its strong life science and technology practice.” Andrew has been providing CFO, CEO and Board advisory services for the past decade. Prior to that he spent 16 years at Merck in finance, marketing, strategic, and operational roles of increasing responsibility.

Mr. Archer is located in Silicon Valley. “I’m delighted to be joining FLG,” he said. “I am very pleased to join the experienced team at FLG,” he added. “I appreciate the firm’s 100% client focus and results orientation. I look forward to working with my partners to continue building upon FLG’s consumer and private equity practices.” Most recently, Mark has worked with private equity sponsored companies, both early stage and middle market, where he provided strategy advice, leadership and executive mentoring to reaccelerate growth.

About FLG Partners, LLC         
Founded in 2004, FLG Partners (www.flgpartners.com) is a leader in CFO solutions and CEO and Board advisory services in Silicon Valley and the United States. FLG provides financial and operational leadership to companies ranging from newly funded startups to Fortune 100 companies across multiple sectors from technology and life sciences to consumer products, among others. The firm's partners engage clients in interim or permanent assignments in leadership roles that vary from consulting engagements to employed corporate officer. Averaging more than 25 years' experience at the CEO/COO/CFO level, each of FLG's partners bring substantial expertise, objectivity and industry best-practices leadership to key transactional requirements, including business planning and execution; financings; SEC reporting and compliance; mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; troubled-company turnarounds and restructurings, IPOs and SPACs.

Contact information:
Jeffrey Kuhn
Administrative Partner
415-990-5774
jeff@flgpartners.com


Primary Logo


