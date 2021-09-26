Log in
FM: China to advance Global Development Initiative with all parties

09/26/2021 | 09:52am EDT
BEIJING - State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China will continue to work with all parties to advance the Global Development Initiative and make positive contributions to accelerating the implementation of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and bringing benefits to people of all countries.

Wang made the remarks on Sept 26 when attending the opening ceremony of the Sustainable Development Forum 2021 via video.

President Xi Jinping's proposal of the Global Development Initiative in his statement delivered via video at the general debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly drew a blueprint for the development of all countries and international development cooperation, and charted the course for advancing global development and international development cooperation, Wang said.

Noting the COVID-19 has brought multiple crises and challenges to the international community, especially developing countries, Wang said the importance of implementing the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has not weakened but increased, and it is becoming increasingly urgent to deepen international development cooperation.

"China calls for taking the opportunity of implementing the Global Development Initiative, strengthening political commitment, and taking practical actions to push forward the international development cause," Wang said.

Wang called on all parties to deepen anti-epidemic cooperation and jointly overcome the challenge of the pandemic; to step up macro policy coordination to promote economic recovery; to stick to green and low-carbon development so as to actively respond to climate change; to uphold fairness and justice and create a favorable environment for development; and to uphold true multilateralism and deepen global partnership for development.

This forum was held online and offline, with the theme of "People-centered Sustainable Development." UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres delivered a written speech to the forum.

Disclaimer

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 26 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2021 13:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
