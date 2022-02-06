Log in
FM meets visiting Mongolian FM

02/06/2022 | 03:28am EST
BEIJING - State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Feb 5 met with Mongolian Foreign Minister Batmunkh Battsetseg, who accompanied Mongolian Prime Minister Luvsannamsrai Oyun-Erdene to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

Wang thanked the Mongolian government and people for their firm support for China's hosting of the Winter Olympics. He expressed the confidence that China can deliver a "streamlined, safe and splendid" Games through working with all parties.

Wang said China and Mongolia are important neighbors whose friendly cooperation enjoys a solid foundation and broad prospects for development.

He expressed the hope that the two countries will continuously consolidate political mutual trust, respect each other's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity, support each other in safeguarding core interests and major concerns, and develop the China-Mongolia comprehensive strategic partnership.

Battsetseg said Mongolia will work with China to fully implement the political consensus between the two sides, further synergize development strategies, advance the construction of the Mongolia-China-Russia economic corridor and expand practical cooperation in various fields.

The Central People's Government of the People's Republic of China published this content on 06 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2022 08:27:08 UTC.


