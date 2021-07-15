FMA Study on “The market for state-sponsored retirement provision in 2020”: market continues to contract significantly. Investment performance negative.

The market for state-sponsored retirement provision (PZV; prämienbegünstigte Zukunftsvorsorge), a product for discretionary old age provision, has constantly developed negatively since the state premium was cut significantly in 2012, as well as due to the its unattractive investment performance in the low interest environment. The number of PZV contracts has since fallen from just over 1.6 million to its current level of just over 1 million. In 2020 only 12,000 new contracts were concluded (2019: 14,000) a fall of 15.9 % compared to the previous year. At the same time 79,000 contracts matured. Since the PZV is a product with very long terms, the annual inflow of premiums of € 778 million was € 778 million, 2.9% lower than in 2019, but nevertheless remaining at a notable level. The assets managed in this insurance product therefore have stagnated around € 9 billion (2020: € 8.96 billion, 2019: € 9.03 billion, 2018: € 8.65 billion). These are the findings of the annual FMA Study on 'The market for state-sponsored retirement provision in 2020'.

Weak investment performance

The volume-weighted investment performance (before costs) was negative (-1.26%) which was in line with the challenging prevailing environment in the capital market; in 2019 investment performance was + 5.48%. The hypothetical 'stylised benchmark portfolio' which has been calculated by the FMA for many years for comparison purposes (30% Austrian shares and 70% Austrian ten year government bonds) fell only by 0.21% in value during the same period. The ATX (inclusive of dividends) however fell by 10.78%, with the yield of ten year government bonds standing at -0.50%. As a state-sponsored old-age pension product the legislator obliged providers to at least guarantee the safeguarding of the paid-in nominal premiums.

State premium

Since 2012, when the state premium for promoting PZV products was halved, it is now 4.25%, with the maximum state-sponsored deposit standing at € 2,957.80 in 2020 (cf. € 2875.18 in 2019) with a resulting maximum premium of € 125.71. While the premium has increased for the ninth year in a row, it still remains significantly below its all-time high of € 210.35 in 2009.

Number of providers continuing to fall

Since investment fund management companies have no longer been selling new PZV contracts for over ten years already (and all of their contracts have also already matured in the mean time), out of the 19 insurance undertakings that offered this product during its boom phase, only five were still offering the conclusion of new contracts in 2020. 56% of new business was generated by a single provider, with the second largest provider - with a market share of 30% - no longer offering the product in 2021. It it therefore to be assumed that new business will continue to decline.

The full report can be found online (in German only) on the FMA website.

