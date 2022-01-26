Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FMA publishes 2021 annual report

01/26/2022 | 03:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Media Release
MR No. 2021 - 3

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko - has today published its annual report for the year to June 2021.

Throughout the year, the FMA continued to prepare for three new regulatory regimes, including the licensing and supervising of banks, insurers and non-bank deposit takers for conduct, climate-related financial disclosures that will become mandatory for some entities, and monitoring compliance with new requirements for insurers regarding policies and protections for customers¹.

Meanwhile, the FMA's interest in KiwiSaver fees shifted to a more holistic focus on value for money, with new guidance issued for all managed funds. And the new financial advice regime commenced, following strong engagement, consultation and collaboration with the industry and Government over the past five years.

Further, in response to the rise of online investment platforms, the FMA produced resources and online content to raise awareness of the risks and responsibilities related to share trading.

Enforcement activity to deter misconduct was varied and extensive, with notable cases including (chronologically):

  • criminal charges being filed against Forestlands founder and director Rowan Charles Kearns;
  • a warning to an individual for behaviour that likely amounted to market manipulation;
  • Pegasus Markets director Michael Reps being sentenced for abuse of the FSPR;
  • imposing conditions on CLSAP NZ's derivatives licence for failing to meet its obligations and latterly, the firm admitting to breaches of the AML/CFT Act in the High Court;
  • ANZ being ordered by the High Court to pay a $280,000 civil penalty for misleading representations in the supply of credit card repayment insurance;
  • court decisions that will see victims of convicted fraudsters Steven Robertson and Rodney McCall receive a portion of their money back; and
  • continuing work on the civil proceedings against CBL Corporation, six of its directors and the CFO.

Liam Mason, FMA Acting Chief Executive, said: "2021 marked the FMA's 10th anniversary and while some focus areas have remained constant over the past decade, in other areas we continue to take on new responsibilities. The FMA is growing and adapting to implement these new responsibilities, which will benefit the wellbeing of New Zealanders. It is encouraging to see through our regular surveys that stakeholders continue to see the FMA as supporting market integrity and good conduct."

Mark Todd, FMA Chairman, said: "I want to acknowledge the enormous contribution and outstanding service of Rob Everett, who resigned as Chief Executive in late 2021 after a significant tenure. We're delighted that Samantha Barrass has now joined us as our new Chief Executive, bringing strong experience as a regulator and leader."

Stakeholders agree that the FMA supports market integrity
2017 88%
2018 87%
2019 88%
2020 89%
2021 89%

Source: Data from the 2021 Ease of Doing Business survey of 112 key FMA stakeholders

ENDS

¹ The regimes (respectively) fall under the Financial Markets (Conduct of Institutions) Amendment Bill, the Financial Sector (Climate-related Disclosures and Other Matters) Amendment Act, and the insurance contract law review.

Disclaimer

Financial Markets Authority published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 20:16:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
03:40pRIVERVIEW BANCORP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:40pCasperLabs Partners with Megalodon to Launch Dmusic, Streamlining Music Industry with New NFT Platform
NE
03:40pICE REVIEW : Last Minute Support Comes Forth
DJ
03:38pRussia, after E. Ukraine talks, say all parties agree on need for ceasefire
RE
03:37pNONPROFITS : Best Practices for Reclaiming Lapsed Donors
PU
03:37pNEWMARK : Arranges Sale of Industrial Building in Ventura, California for $11 Million
PU
03:37pSOUTHERN STATES BANCSHARES : Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K
PU
03:37pIHEARTMEDIA : IHeartRadio And Propagate Content Announce “Xoxo” A Weekly Podcast Hosted By Jessica Szohr
PU
03:37pRETAILERS AND THE RISING CHALLENGE OF E-COMMERCE FRAUD : Insights from the 2 ...
PU
03:37pENGIE ENERGIA CHILE S A : Press Release EECL 4Q21 Inglés
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, IBM, Meta, Moderna, Netflix...
2WRAPUP 5-Fed flags rate hike 'soon,' plans for significant balance shee..
3U.S. stocks retreat from initial Fed bump, then pare during Powell Q&A
4Wall Street, oil up as Fed signals rate hikes could come 'soon'
5Investors seek refuge in China as Fed, inflation roil other markets

HOT NEWS