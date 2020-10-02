FMITI TO DELIVER ON MR. PRESIDENT'S MANDATES -AMB. MARIAM KATAGUM

The Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, Amb. Mariam Yalwaji Katagum has reaffirmed that the Ministry and its Agencies would leave no stone unturned to deliver on the mandates of President Muhammadu Buhari in his Next Level Agenda to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next ten years.

The Minister disclosed this during a courtesy visit to her by the 8th newly elected executive members of Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN) led by its Chairman Mr. Fredrick Idehai in her office in Abuja.

The Minister, who doubles as the Chairman of the Delivery Unit set up to ensure that the Ministry and its Agencies focused on the implementation of the priority areas of the present Administration, stated that the two Ministers are working assiduously to move the Ministry and its Agencies forward.

Amb. Katagum appreciated the support of the Media in publicizing the Ministry's activities, stressing that, 'There is a lot of issues you need to plan before it comes to the level of media, We have been working, we have done several Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) clinics with the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, we have been planning the shared facilities in Benue, Lagos and other states. This morning, we are looking at the issue of dichotomy between Oil and Gas Free Zones (OGZA) and Special Economic zones(ZEZs), meeting with Katsina State Government and other stakeholders on how to fast track and set up the Funtua Textiles and Garment Park', the Minister added.

The Minister congratulated the new executive members of CICAN, particularly, the Chairman for coming back to the position which showed the level of confidence his colleagues reposed on him, saying that, 'We look forward to seeing the inputs and dynamics you are going to bring into the association, she added'.

She solicited for the support and cooperation of members of the media as she promised that the Ministry would continue to support them in publicizing the activities of the Ministry and its Agencies.

Amb. Katagum lamented the reports of loss of jobs and non-payment of salaries of some members of CICAN as a result of COVID-19 pandemic and promised that the welfare of members of CICAN especially in the areas of training, award of excellence, among others would be looked into by the Management.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman, Commerce and Industry Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CICAN), Mr. Frederick Idehai said the new executive members were in the Ministry to extend their appreciation to the Minister of State for her support to the association, saying that, 'The simple reason why we are here is to come and tell you 'thank you', adding that, 'We at CICAN have been enjoying Ministry's support in terms of our progress'.

He further said 'For your simplicity and honesty, we still want to appreciate you and we need to let you know that during the COVID-19 lockdown, most of our members lost their jobs and some, their salaries were slashed or suspended completely and they are still putting their efforts to do the job' as he solicited for the continued support and assistance of the Ministry to the association.

Oluwakemi Ogunmakinwa (Mrs.)

Assistant Director Information

For: DD / Head Press and Public Relations Unit.