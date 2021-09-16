Log in
FMO Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund Is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – FMO

09/16/2021 | 11:08pm EDT
Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Fiduciary/Claymore Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE: FMO) to Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. is fair to FMO shareholders. As a result of the merger, the outstanding common stock of FMO will be exchanged for newly issued common stock of Kayne Anderson.

Halper Sadeh encourages FMO shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

The investigation concerns whether FMO and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for FMO shareholders; (2) determine whether Kayne Anderson is underpaying for FMO; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for FMO shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of FMO shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages FMO shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights and options or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2021
