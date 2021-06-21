Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FMW Corp 240 Program Approval Letter

06/21/2021 | 08:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1200 New Jersey Avenue, SE

Washington, DC 20590

US Department

Of Transportation

Federal Railroad

Administration

Mr. Kevin W. Sweat

Director of Safety & Compliance

FMW Rail Operations LLC

2026 E. 1st

Duluth, MN 55812

June 17, 2021

Dear Mr. Sweat:

This letter is in response to the FMW Rail Operations LLC (FMW) submission dated April 30, 2021, to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) seeking approval of its material modifications to the Engineer Certification Program received by FRA on April 302021. FMW has complied with FRA's procedures for submission and approval of programs as described in Appendix B to 49 CFR part 240.

FRA reviewed the railroad's program modification and determined that the railroad's program modification conforms with the requirements of 49 CFR part 240 for the reasons discussed below.

April 30, 2021, the railroad provided an email that stated your railroad does not have union representation for your train service employees.

The program modifications are consistent with the model of the previously approved railroad programs. FRA understands that the modifications are intended to provide more detail to the engineer certification process and updated contact information. Additional modifications to the submission also addressed deficiencies with the standard requirements of 49 CFR part 240, Appendix B. The improvements enhance qualifications for DLSE's. Standards have been set with regards to re-qualifying over a specific territory. Detailed training standards have been established in Section five of your engineer training program.

Please continue in your efforts to improve railroad safety on your system.

Please contact me with any questions regarding this submission at (202) 366-0978 or FRAOPCERTPROG@dot.govor Kevin.Lewis@dot.gov

Sincerely,

KEVIN

Digitally signed by

BARRETTE

KEVIN BARRETTE LEWIS

Date: 2021.06.17

LEWIS

11:11:16 -05'00'

Kevin Lewis

FRA Program Manager - Certification

pp Christian Holt

Operating Practices Staff Director

Disclaimer

FRA - Federal Railroad Administration published this content on 21 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2021 12:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:24aSHARE BUYBACK : Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
EQ
08:23aENSEMBLE INVESTMENT  : Early redemption / Cancellation / Delisting - partial retirement
PU
08:23aUNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL : Validating digital tools for remote clinical research
AQ
08:21aEMBRAER S A  : Eve and Skyports collaborate to develop innovative urban air mobility solutions in Asia and the Americas
PU
08:21aZCCM INVESTMENTS  : Change in Directorate
PU
08:21aCRESCENT ACQUISITION  : LiveVox, A Leading Cloud-Based Contact Center Platform, to Become Publicly Traded Following Business Combination with Crescent Acquisition Corp (Form 8-K)
PU
08:21aNORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE  : In surprise move, Norwegian low-cost airline names new CEO
AQ
08:20aEuro zone government bonds steady as inflation expectations hit three month low
RE
08:20aLIVEVOX HOLDINGS, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:19aBIOCARDIA  : Announces European Patent Office Decision to Grant Patent on Autologous Cell Therapy Patient Selection Diagnostic Assay (Form 8-K)
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
2Bitcoin tumbles 10% in wake of deepening China crackdown
3Stocks clamber up from 4-week lows, dollar eases from 10-week high
4AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : AMERICAN AIRLINES : to cut 1% of July flights as travel rebound strains operati..
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS