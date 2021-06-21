FMW Corp 242 Program Approval Letter

1200 New Jersey Avenue, SE

Washington, DC 20590

U.S. Department

Of Transportation

Federal Railroad

Administration

Mr. Kevin W. Sweat

Director of Safety & Compliance

FMW Rail Operations LLC

2026 E. 1st

Duluth, MN 55812

June 17, 2021

Dear Mr. Sweat:

This letter is in response to the FMW Rail Operations LLC (FMW) submission dated April 30, 2021, to the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) seeking approval of its material modifications to the ABCD Conductor Certification Program received by FRA on April 30, 2021. FMW has complied with FRA's procedures for submission and approval of programs is described in appendix B to 49 CFR part 242. FRA reviewed the railroad's program modification and determined that the railroad's program modification conforms with the requirements of 49 CFR part 242 for the reasons discussed below.

Your submission package states that no labor organizations are representing the railroad's employees.

The program modifications are consistent with the model of the previously approved Class III railroad programs. FRA understands that the modifications are intended to provide more detail to the conductor certification process and update contact information. Additional modifications to the submission also addressed deficiencies with the standard requirements of 49 CFR part 242, appendix B.

Please continue in your efforts to improve railroad safety on your system.

Please contact me with any questions regarding this submission at (202) 366-0978 or FRAOPCERTPROG@dot.govor Kevin.Lewis@dot.gov