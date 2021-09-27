FMW Media, Inc.’s New to The Street TV Announces its 4 TV Interviews Being Broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Tonight, Monday, September 27, 2021, at 10:30 P.M. PT and Tomorrow Night, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 10:30 P.M. PT

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street TV announces the broadcastings of its national syndicated shows, tonight, Monday, September 27, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT and tomorrow, Tuesday night, September 28, 2021 at 10:30 PM PT on Fox Business Network.



New to The Street’s 236th TV show, airing tonight, Monday, September 27, 2021, 10:30 P.M. PT, on the Fox Business Network , features the following 4 Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PETV) interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

2). StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) interviews with both Mr. Mark Kay, CEO and Mr. George Waller Executive Vice-President.

3). Cryptocurrency Sologenic’s ( CRYPTO:SOLO) ($SOLO ) interview with Bob Ras, CEO.

4). Cryptocurrency K ylin Network’s ( CRYPTO:KYL ) ( $KYL ) interview with Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Chief Stratosphere Officer (CSO).

Airing tonight, Monday, September 27, 2021, Mr. John Lai, CEO & President, PetVivo Hol d ings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV), arrives in-studio at NASDAQ, talking with New to The Street TV’s host Jane King, about the Company’s biomedical devices, in particular, the osteoarthritis treatment available to millions of dogs and horses. Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology, a veterinary device, designed and proven to be a one-time treatment for osteoarthritis which is an injection given by your veterinarian. Treatment can show positive results for approximately 12 months or longer, whereas Spryng™ reinforces the articulating cartilage barrier between bones to protect the remaining cartilage and bone to improve joint functions. With pet owners willing to spend thousand of dollars for the well-being of their pets, Mr. Lai explains the humanization process by pet-owners, and why he sees this upwardly trend continuing in pet care. He talks about how the Company looks at other biomedical devices and products for helping both humans and animals. Further, he highlights the use-of-proceeds of its capital raise and the positive shareholders response on the Company’s stock being listed on the NASDAQ .

New to The Street TV, in-studio interviews at NASDAQ, welcomes back on tonight’s show, Monday, September 27, 2021, StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) Mr. Mark Kay, CEO and Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President. Both Company’s executives talk to New to The Street TV host, Jane King, about SFOR’s cyber security products and services that provides next-gen cyber, privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users. Viewers here Mr. Waller talks about the soon to close Reg A+ financing and explains the use-of-proceeds to grow sales, develop more sales ads and marketing strategies. With capital outlays focused on marketing strategies, both Mr. Kay and Mr. Waller expected continued growth of the Company’s GuardedID® , MobileTrust® , ProtectID® and SafeVchat Meetings products and services. They both explain that their Company’s unique cybersecurity products with enhanced protocols and authentications eliminate “HACK” attacks on their clients, especially while utilizing internet communications, chat, and video on desktop computers. Mr. Waller introduced to the viewers the Company’s new improved website, and Mr. Kay talks about the new website for both product sales and the educational resource available to provide answers and solutions to cybersecurity issues. The SafeVchat product gives immediate controls to the online chat organizer, controlling the chat which can eliminate unwanted interruptions and uninvited participants, a common problem with other competitive products online. With a pre-Covid market around $2B, it now has grown exponentially for remote virtual meeting products, and since Covid forced many to work remotely, both Mr. Kay and Mr. Waller see a strong future for SFOR and its for their shareholders.

On tonight’s, Monday, September 27, 2021, New to The Street TV show Sologenic’s ( CRYPTO:SOLO) ($SOLO ) CEO, Mr. Bob Ras, in-studio interview at NASDAQ, who talks with host Jane King about the latest progress at the Company. Mr. Ras gives a comprehensive update on Sologenic’s sophisticated ecosystem utilizing the on-demand tokenization of a wide range of assets from those held and traded in the traditional financial markets or privately owned. He explains that end-users can tokenize traditional assets which trade on recognizable stock exchanges in over 40,000 publicly traded stock listings. With enormous compliance and anti-money launder (AML) rules, Mr. Ras gives the TV audience an update on the approvals for use in key countries. Using XRPL, the most scalable blockchain, Mr. Ras explains how these technologies and tools are required for the Sologenic ecosystem. Mr. Ras offer to anyone to try out Sologenic’s easy to use applications, and he invites everyone the opportunity to test run the tokenization process with no financial outlays.

Host Jane King on New to The Street TV, in-studio at NASDAQ, welcomes on tonight’s show, Monday, September 27, 2021, Mr. Dylan Dewdney, Chief Stratosphere Officer (CSO) from Kylin Network (CRYPTO:KYL) ($KYL) . Mr. Dewdney explains the Kylin Network’s current DeFi data management blockchain utilizing the $KYL token. “D-Data” a term created at Kylin which means decentralized data is the unique focus on corporate and individual data and how it can be monetarized for the benefits of the owners of their data. Currently and too often, data is sold to others with no compensation or to the knowledge of the owners of that data. Kylin has the solutions, and Mr. Dewdney sees a complete revolution on how data is handled, owned, shared, and secured, at the same time paid-for-use. During the interview, Dylan passionately sees where the crypto business regulatory issues need to be evaluated both domestically and internationally.

==================================================================================================================================================================================================



New to The Street’s 237th show, airing tomorrow night, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, 10:30 P.M. PT, on the Fox Business Network , features the following 4 Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). Sekur’s® (division of GlobeX Data, Ltd .) interview with internet privacy expert with Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

2). PetVivo Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PETV) interview with Mr. John Lai, CEO & President.

3). StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) interviews with both Mr. Mark Kay, CEO and Mr. George Waller Executive Vice-President.

4). Cryptocurrency Sologeni c ’s ( CRYPTO:SOLO) ($SOLO) interview with Bob Ras, CEO.

On Tuesday night’s, September 28, 2021, New to The Street TV airs the interview with the internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO at Sekur®, a division at GlobeX Data, Ltd . (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT). Talking with TV host Ann Berry, Alain enlightens the views with his “HACK of the WEEK,” revealing another real-world problem in commonly used internet, texting, and video conferencing platforms used by millions worldwide. This week, Alain talks about the 15-Million people worldwide who’s data has been stolen from the recent hack at Epik, a registrar known for hosting several large right-wing organizations. He believes the hack was probably politically motivated, and he just cannot believe the Epik had no comprehensive cybersecurity features which might have prevented such an event. Giving viewers answers on “WHAT” you should do if you have been a victim for a hack site where you know your data has been stored and now stolen, Alain gives three immediate solutions: 1) Check website and change your passwords; 2) NEVER save credit card information on a website, and 3). Change your credit card number. He remains viewers that his Company GlobeDX’s Sekur® platform ask of no phone numbers of its subscribers and he gives other technical explanations on why GlobeX Data’s suite of products are superior in the cybersecurity war on data. Mr. Ghiai explains and emphasizes how GlobeX Data, Ltd.’s SekurSuite® and Sekur® products work, and how their subscribers benefit since Company’s servers are located and operate under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws.

Once again for a second night, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, Mr. John Lai, CEO & President, PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV), arrives back in-studio at NASDAQ, talking with New to The Street TV’s host Jane King, about the Company’s biomedical devices, in particular, the osteoarthritis treatment available to millions of dogs and horses. With pet owners willing to spend thousands of dollars for the well-being of their pets, Mr. Lai explains the humanization process by pet-owners, and why he sees this upwardly trend continuing in pet care. PETV’s Spryng™ with OsteoCushion™ Technology ﻿﻿﻿ is a one-time injection treatment, delivered by your veterinarian which shows positive results in treating osteoarthritis, lasting approximately 12 months or longer. And Spryng™, categorized as veterinary device for the treatment of osteoarthritis, helps reinforce the articulating cartilage barrier between the bones to protect the remaining cartilage and bone to improve joint function. Mr. Lai talks about the Company’s future and other R&D products designed to help both humans and animals. Further, he highlights the use-of-proceeds of its capital raise and the positive shareholders response on the Company’s stock being listed on the NASDAQ .

New to The Street TV welcomes back for a second night, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, the in-studio interviews at NASDAQ, with StrikeForce Technologies, Inc.’s (OTCQB:SFOR) Mr. Mark Kay, CEO and Mr. George Waller, Executive Vice-President. With capital outlays focused on marketing strategies, both Mr. Kay and Mr. Waller explain to the TV host, Jane King, why they expect to see continued growth of the Company’s GuardedID® , MobileTrust® , ProtectID® and SafeVchat Meetings products and services. They both explain that their Company’s unique cybersecurity products with enhanced protocols and authentications eliminate “HACK” attacks on their clients, especially while utilizing internet communications, chat, and video on desktop computers. Mr. Waller introduced to the viewers the Company’s new improved website, and Mr. Kay talks about the new website for both product sales and the educational resource available to provide answers and solutions to cybersecurity issues. The SafeVchat product gives immediate controls to the online chat organizer, controlling the chat which can eliminate unwanted interruptions and uninvited participants, a common problem with other competitive online products. With a pre-Covid market around $2B, it now has grown exponentially for remote virtual meeting products, and since Covid forced many to work remotely, both Mr. Kay and Mr. Waller see a strong future for SFOR and its for their shareholders. Both Company’s executives talk about SFOR’s cyber security products and services that provides next-gen cyber privacy and data protection solutions for business and home users. Viewers here Mr. Waller talks about the soon to close Reg A+ financing and explains the use-of- proceeds to grow sales, develop more product ads and marketing strategies.

Sologenic’s ( CRYPTO:SOLO) ($SOLO ) CEO, Mr. Bob Ras, returns again on the New to the Street TV show, for a second night, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, talking with host Jane King, in-studio at NASDAQ, about the latest progress at the Company. Mr. Ras gives a comprehensive update on Sologenic’s sophisticated ecosystem utilizing the on-demand tokenization of a wide range of assets from those held and traded in the traditional financial markets or privately owned. He explains that end-users can tokenize traditional assets which trade on recognizable stock exchanges in over 40,000 publicly traded stock listings. With enormous compliance and anti-money launder (AML) rules, Mr. Ras gives the TV audience an update on the approvals for use in key countries. Using XRPL, the most scalable blockchain, Mr. Ras explains how these technologies and tools are required for the Sologenic ecosystem. Mr. Ras offer to anyone to try out Sologenic’s easy to use applications, and he invites everyone the opportunity to test run the tokenization process with no financial outlays.

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV):



PetVivo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It is an emerging biomedical device company focused on the licensing and commercialization of innovative medical devices for pets, or pet therapeutics. PetVivo believes that it can leverage the investments in the human biomaterials and medical device industries to commercialize therapeutics to pets in a capital and time efficient way. PetVivo's strategy is to in-license proprietary products from human medical device companies specifically for use in pets. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than the more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals - https://petvivo.com/ .

About Strike Force Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR):

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:SFOR) provides a suite of online products that helps prevent cyber theft and data breaches by protecting customers, employees, and partners in real time at every vulnerable point. Our Products are: ProtectID ® : offers 2-factor "Out-of-Band" authentication across many methods and devices for protection. Methods that is preferable and low cost for delivering One Time Passwords (OTP). This approach leverages a 2nd network for entering or receiving passwords, which locks out hackers even if they have your username and password. Service is available for in-house, Cloud Service or hybrid. (Patent Nos.: 7870599 & 8,484,698 & 8,713,701). GuardedID®: a keyboard encryption and anti-keylogger that functions at the keyboard level, preventing keyloggers (viruses like Zeus, etc.) from stealing login and confidential information. This has become the #1 Consumer Threat noted by the FBI and the 2010-2013 Verizon Data Breach Reports. Three Patents for keystroke encryption, US Patents 8,566,608; 8,732,483; and 8,973,107 and two pending patents. MobileTrust® is an iPhone/iPad and Android all devices password vault that includes a strong password generator. MobileTrust also includes a Mobile Multi-Factor OTP authenticator and keystroke encryption between its virtual keyboard and secured browser, which is critical to all confidential online transactions and other features (One International Patent Pending). Our new product secure SafeVchat is a video conferencing product - https://www.strikeforcetech.com/.

About Sologenic’s (CRYPTO:SOLO) ($SOLO):

Sologenics ( CRYPTO:SOLO) ($SOLO ) is a sophisticated ecosystem built on top of the XRP ledger network utilizing the on-demand tokenization of a wide range of assets from traditional financial markets. This ecosystem facilitates investing and trading between crypto and non-blockchain assets such as stocks, ETFs, and commodities from the top 30+ global stock exchanges. The infrastructure connects traditional financial systems with blockchain-based assets and enables cryptocurrency trades against any asset class. The three asset classes traded on Sologenic are stocks, ETFs, and commodities - https://www.sologenic.com/ .

About Kylin Networks (CRYPTO: KYL) ($KYL):

Kylin Networks (CRYPTO:KYL) ($KYL) aim to build a cross-chain platform, powering the data economy on Polkadot by offering any applications and blockchain instantaneously but reliable and valid on/off-chain market date and social data. Kylin Network represents extensibility and a synergistic increase to the off-chain workers capability as it will provide not only access, management, insights, coordination to a greater array of data sources, but bolster validity and decentralization of the data sources themselves. Using the Polkadot/Substrate framework, Kylin Network can ensure cost-effective solution that data customers and Dapp Builders can use over centralized sources. The architecture at Kylin Network includes 4-major components, Kylin Data Analytics, Kylin Data Oracle, Kylin Data Marketplace, and Kylin Token KYL ($KYL) - https://kylin.network/ & https://www.kylin.network/video/kylin.mp4 .

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SWIS) (FRA:GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted e-mails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its own independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and with non-Sekur users, through its unique “Chat-By-Invites” feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military grade encryption and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

And

“New to The Street” Business Development office

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-516-696-5900

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/467f0aa8-0d81-493e-a137-f82aa02ebbb5