FMW Media's "New To The Street" TV Broadcasting Continues Its Interview Series Featuring FINXFLO (FXF)

06/14/2021 | 02:41pm EDT
FINXFLO Adds Powerhouse Liquidity Providers to Trading Platform As Crypto Interest Grows

  • “New To The Street” Interview with Host Jane King From the NASDAQ Draws 173 Thousand Live Viewers
  • Hybrid DeFi/CeFi Liquidity Aggregator Now Counts Coinbase, Binance, & More Among LP’s

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FINXFLO ($FXF) (CRYPTO: FXF), the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity aggregator, appeared in an another “New To The Street” interview with TV Host Jane King from the NASDAQ, sharing details around a number of recent announcements whereas FXF continues to grow its platform to provide a seamless and user-friendly cryptocurrency trading experience. The interview with FINXFLO co-founder and CEO, James Gillingham, received over 173k live viewers from across the globe.

With a premium placed on security and usability, FINXFLO strives to alleviate shortcomings of the cryptocurrency space. The platform employs a hybrid model to seamlessly aggregate the “Best Trade” options from the most popular DeFi/CeFi crypto exchanges within a single, user-friendly interface. To this end, FINXFLO now counts the most prominent platforms in the space among its growing list of liquidity providers, including Coinbase, Binance, Crypto.com, B2C2, OKEx, and more. With market-leading liquidity, FINXFLO hopes to remove the complexities involved in cryptocurrency trading, and open the doors to new potential traders.

“FINXFLO’s mission is to make it easier to enter and navigate the cryptocurrency space,” said James Gillingham, FINXFLO co-founder and CEO. “Until now, cryptocurrency trading has been incredibly difficult, even for experienced traders. We want to deliver a platform that welcomes users of any experience level, and provide them with the simplest, most trustworthy platform possible.”

Coming on the heels of its May addition of Binance as a liquidity provider, FINXFLO is focused on its phased launch, in addition to deepening liquidity resources for exchange stability. In line with the roadmap, FINXFLO will look to include advanced platform features, expand globally, and launch their mobile application.

This NASDAQ interview by “New To The Street” with its TV host, Jane King, is the second in a series of cryptocurrency conversations with James Gillingham, airing on BloombergFox Business Network TV and Newsmax TV.

To learn more and explore market pricing, visit: finxflo.com; follow them on Twitter, and join the conversation on Telegram.

About FINXFLO

Co-founded by leaders in their respective niches, FINXFLO is a platform that focuses on changing the cryptocurrency market through innovation. As the world's first hybrid DeFi/CeFi liquidity and protocol aggregator, FINXFLO brings a one-stop solution for all cryptocurrency traders and investors. Using only one account with one KYC, our users are now able to utilize liquidity from 25+ CeFi and DeFi platforms through a single user interface. In simple terms, FINXFLO blends all the upsides of DeFi and CeFi ecosystems to produce the ultimate product- finxflo.com.

About FMW Media:

FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming TV brands "New to the Street," and its blockchain show "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the US and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27th. The NEWSMAX- “New to The Street” show is syndicated on Sundays at 10-11 AM ET, and broadcasted on Fox Business Network, Mondays and Tuesdays at 10:30 PM PT. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear Television long and short form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/

For more info on FMW Media, please visit:
www.NewToTheStreet.com,
www.twitter.com/ExploringBlock

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:
Bryan Johnson
+1 (631) 766-7462
Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c9e36da-e461-4994-85f7-1bf745b63ad7

 


Primary Logo

FMW Media‘s “New To The Street” TV Broadcasting Continues Its Interview Series Featuring FINXFLO (FXF)

FMW Media's "New To The Street" TV Broadcasting Continues Its Interview Series Featuring FINXFLO (FXF)

