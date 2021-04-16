FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE: Appointed two Independent Members to its Supervisory Board

Regulatory News:

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE (FR0012419307 ALFOC) (Paris:ALFOC), one of Europe's leading publishers, distributors and developers of video games, announced today a change in its governance following the ordinary and extraordinary general meeting held today.

The General Meeting of Shareholders of Focus Home Interactive elected Mrs. Thaima Samman and Ms. Louise Tingström as new independent members of the Supervisory Board and also ratified the co-optation of Mrs. Tiphanie Lamy as a representative of Neology. The Supervisory Board of Focus Home Interactive is now composed of six members, two of whom are independent and has equal representation of men and women. It thus complies with the recommendations of the Middle Next governance code.

Fabrice Larue, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, said: "We are very pleased to welcome Thaima Samman and Louise Tingström to our Supervisory Board. They will be valuable assets to further enrich the work of the Board with their different and complementary expertise. With these appointments Focus Home Interactive is also taking a new step forward in terms of structuring with a governance at the best market standard. "

Christophe Nobileau, Chairman of the Management Board, added: "On behalf of the Management Board, we are also delighted to welcome two new independent members to our Supervisory Board. They will allow Focus Home Interactive to benefit from their experience acquired within large international groups and will be able to support us in accelerating the transformation and development of our company. "

The Supervisory Board of Focus Home Interactive is composed of the following members

Fabrice Larue - Chairman of the Supervisory Board

Tanguy de Franclieu - Member of the Supervisory Board representing the interests of Neology

Tiphanie Lamy - Member of the Supervisory Board representing the interests of Neology

Denis Thébaud - Member of the Supervisory Board representing the interests of Neology

Thaima Samman - Independent member of the Supervisory Board

Louise Tingström - Independent member of the Supervisory Boar

Thaima Samman is a partner-lawyer who is a member of the Paris and Brussels Bars, founder of SAMMAN, Head of the Digital Affairs Department of FIPRA. She has acquired a solid experience in the field of public affairs within leading institutions and companies. She has held the position of General Counsel and Public Affairs Director for several large companies, including Microsoft, where she led the EMEA strategy including European affairs. She was also a member of the team of Claude Bartolone, former Minister and President of the French National Assembly. Thaima is one of the founders of the European Network for Women in Leadership (WIL), a network of high-level women from the business world, academia, public authorities of EU Member States and European institutions.

Louise Tingström is an experienced board adviser and a high-level strategic and financial communications consultant. She has almost four decades of experience working with Euro 100 companies and major private equity groups, including in-house global communications and corporate relation roles at Visa International and British Airways. Louise is the co-founder of FinElk, an international financial and strategic communications consulting firm, and from 2016 to 2021 she acted as a special advisor on strategy and financial communications to the CEO of UniCredit, a leading pan-European bank. Previously, she was managing partner and founder of Chandos Communications, part of the Havas Group, and spent over a decade at M: Communications where she headed the M&A, restructuring and crisis management practices. Louise was ranked amongst MergerMarket’s Top 5 M&A communications advisers worldwide for more than ten years. A Swedish national, Louise is also fluent in English, French and Italian.

About Focus Home Interactive

FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE is a leading French actor of the video games industry. Its vocation is to support leading international studios in the development, production monitoring, marketing, sales and financing of their projects. As a publisher of strong brands such as The Surge, Vampyr, Mudrunner, and A Plague Tale: Innocence, the Group generated revenues of €143 million in 2019/20, up 13% compared to the previous comparable period. FOCUS HOME INTERACTIVE generates more than 90% of its sales internationally. For additional information, visit www.focus-home.com

For more information follow us on:

Twitter - LinkedIn – YouTube - Facebook

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210416005388/en/