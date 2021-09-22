FOMC raises counterparty limit in reverse repos to $160 bln

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The Federal Open Market
Committee on Wednesday raised the counterparty limit in
overnight reverse repurchase agreements to $160 billion
effective Sept. 23, from the current level of $80 billion, the
New York Federal Reserve said in a statement.
Reverse repos are being conducted by the New York Fed's Open
Market Trading Desk.
"The increase in the per-counterparty limit from the current
level of $80 billion per day helps ensure that the ON RRP
(overnight reverse repo) facility continues to support effective
policy implementation," the New York Fed said.
