FOR THE WEEK, THE S&P 500 FELL 0.48%, THE NASDAQ DECLINED 1.1%, AND THE DOW FELL 0.93%. THE RUSSELL 2000 SMALL CAP INDEX FELL 0.37%
US lawmakers ask FBI for briefing on GenScript Biotech's links to China
Wall St Week Ahead-Struggling Dow transport stocks could be economic warning signal
The Week in Oil : Crude Under Pressure Ahead of Long-Awaited OPEC+ Meeting
France, Germany urge tougher EU checks on biofuel imports in fraud probe
Disaster averted
In April, the equity markets put an end to five consecutive months of rebound to catch their breath. May saw a return to the green for the main stock market indices, barring an uncontrolled slide in the last session of the month. However, doubts about the trajectory of rates returned to the forefront in recent days. Will today’s inflation data allay fears?
Analysis-'Bothersome' rebound in US yields casts shadow on stocks at record highs
