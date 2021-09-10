Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FOR THE WEEK, UNOFFICIALLY, THE S&P FELL 1.7%, THE DOW LOST 2.15%, THE NASDAQ SHED 1.61%

09/10/2021 | 04:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR THE WEEK, UNOFFICIALLY, THE S&P FELL 1.7%, THE DOW LOST 2.15%, THE NASDAQ SHED 1.61%


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:15pCanadian dollar posts weekly decline as election uncertainty weighs
RE
04:12pInvestors eye wobbling energy sector as gauge for Delta fears
RE
04:03pU.S. Senate Democrats float stock buyback tax as part of $3.5 trillion bill
RE
04:00pWall Street ends down, Apple sinks on app store ruling
RE
04:00pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p fell 1.7%, the dow lost 2.15%, the nasdaq shed 1.61%
RE
03:56pApple must ease App Store rules, U.S. judge orders
RE
03:56pZambian president promises to cut deficit, review mining policies
RE
03:54pSmall U.S. employers frustrated by Biden's COVID vaccine mandate
RE
03:50pEXCLUSIVE : Wide-ranging SolarWinds probe sparks fear in Corporate America
RE
03:46pEl Salvador's bitcoin digital wallet beset by technical glitches
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
21847 Goedeker : Issues Statement Regarding Director Candidate Nominatio..
3What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
4Global reinsurance capital, profits, and ROE on the rise in H1: Willis ..
5Bank of England to raise rates in late 2022, possibly sooner - Reuters ..

HOT NEWS