Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FOR THE WEEK, UNOFFICIALLY, THE S&P ROSE 0.71%, THE DOW ADDED 0.87%, THE NASDAQ SHED 0.09%

08/13/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR THE WEEK, UNOFFICIALLY, THE S&P ROSE 0.71%, THE DOW ADDED 0.87%, THE NASDAQ SHED 0.09%


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:22pStocks march on; Treasury yields, dollar hit by weak consumer confidence
RE
04:19pWall St Week Ahead-Investors give value stocks a second look as bond yields rally
RE
04:16pWall Street ends little changed as Disney offsets drop in sentiment
RE
04:07pUAW members set to vote by Nov. 12 on election rules --monitor
RE
04:07pUnited auto workers members set to vote by nov. 12 whether to keep current board election procedures --interim rules
RE
04:05pThe s&p 500, dow notch fourth straight record closing highs
RE
04:02pFor the week, unofficially, the s&p rose 0.71%, the dow added 0.87%, the nasdaq shed 0.09%
RE
03:55pU.S. dollar net longs rise to highest since early March 2020 - CFTC, Reuters estimate
RE
03:24pCOINBASE GLOBAL : Intel discloses small stake in crypto exchange Coinbase
RE
03:07pColombian businessman Carlos Ardila Lulle dies age 91
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-How hackers stole and returned $600 million in tokens from Poly Network
2ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Apple, Baidu, eBay, Tesla, Upstart...
3TODAY ON WALL STREET: Breaking record after record
4FTSE 100 : FTSE 100 marks best weekly winning streak since November
5AIRBNB, INC. : Wall Street ends little changed as Disney offsets drop in sentiment

HOT NEWS