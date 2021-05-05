FORD Models : Celebrates 75th Anniversary and Announces the Return of FORD Miami

NEW YORK, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FORD Models proudly brings back its South Florida division, FORD Models Miami, as a joint venture with Caleb White and Rachel Zimmerman of Zombie Model Management, integrating this boutique mother agency's vision into FORD's.

The FORD Miami office closed in 2017, and reopened its doors in April 2021 tapping former ONE Management President Craig Lawrence to head the division, marking an expansion of FORD's commercial boards across the US.

"Rachel and I are very excited to partner up with Ford Models, and to bring back Ford Models Miami in the year of its 75th anniversary. We believe this merger brings a groundbreaking new twist to such an iconic brand," says Caleb White, Director of Zombie Model Management.

A veteran in the industry with over 30 years in the business, Craig Lawrence had previously worked at FORD for nearly 10 years before joining ONE Management in 2010. His new position at FORD marks a return to his roots and he will be leading the agency's expansion as well as help reclaim the commercial space FORD once occupied.

FORD has always aimed to prioritize growth, diversity, and inclusion as pillars of its brand. In May 2020, FORD Inc. was incorporated by FORD Models Brazil with the goal to create a diverse global talent management platform under the FORD Models flagship. In addition to the commercial boards, which will include curve, FORD also launched FORD Models Digital, marking a breakthrough into the world of content creators.

"Having been at the helm of Ford Models in Brazil for over 30 years, the understanding of the brand comes as second nature. This permitted us to quickly implement changes to our US Operations, and to experience tremendous growth during a very difficult year. Our Digital Division's revenue has grown tenfold since its launch in June 2020," says Decio Ribeiro, CEO of the Ford Models Group.

Significant hires include former Director of The Lions, Louie Chaban, as Director of US Women, and the signings-on of industry icons Agyness Deyn, Kristen McMenamy, Kirsten Owen, Maggie Rizer and Christina Kruse.

With the top talent acquisitions, the re-opening of FORD Miami, and the establishing of the digital and commercial board, FORD Models celebrates their 75th year anniversary by honoring the original vision of Eileen & Jerry Ford back when the agency was founded in 1946.

"It feels good to be back at Ford, which was my home for nearly ten years. I am very excited for what lies ahead for the brand," says Craig Lawrence.

ABOUT FORD:

Founded in 1946 by its namesakes, Eileen and Jerry Ford, FORD Models pioneered a new kind of global industry based on beauty. Starting out of their New York City home, Eileen and Jerry established a company and brand that launched and defined the modeling industry; as the agency renowned for innovating model management, FORD is the most recognized and respected name in the history of modeling. Today, FORD Models is at the forefront of the cultural conversation, representing fashion talent around the world, operating where culture meets creativity. With its main headquarters located in New York City, and with offices in Paris, São Paulo, Los Angeles, Miami, and Chicago, FORD continues to innovate and influence the industries of modeling and fashion.

