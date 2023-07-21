FOREX SPECULATORS INCREASE NET LONGS IN BRITISH POUND IN LATEST WEEK, LARGEST LONG SINCE JUNE 2014
Today at 03:38 pm
Share
Share
© Reuters - 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|0.8653 GBX
|+0.04%
|+1.23%
|-
|2262.20 PTS
|+0.06%
|+0.86%
|-
Headlines
All our articles
Most Read News
SARTORIUS AG: Sartorius maintains high profitability despite the expected temporary declines in the first half of 2023
China shares flat as support for auto, electronics fail to lift sentiment; HK shares up
Today at 04:30 am