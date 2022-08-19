Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
FORMER UK MINISTER MICHAEL GOVE ENDORSES RISHI SUNAK FOR PM - T…

08/19/2022 | 04:22pm EDT
FORMER UK MINISTER MICHAEL GOVE ENDORSES RISHI SUNAK FOR PM - THE TIMES


© Reuters 2022
