$FORWARD set to launch on DAO Maker and MahaStarter on 13 and 14, December

12/11/2021 | 02:31pm EST
Panama City, Panama, Dec. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain WireForward Protocol, the framework of smart contracts that allows any organization to integrate blockchain and Web 3.0 capabilities and enter the blockchain space effortlessly, has officially announced its Token Launch of the $FORWARD token. The Token Sale slated for the 13th and 14th of December will be hosted on DAO Maker and MahaStarter respectively.

The $FORWARD token is the native cryptocurrency of the Forward Chain. It is also the utility token used as reward on all smart contracts deployed from Forward Factory.

First to occur will be our Strong Holder Offering (SHO) on DAO Maker on 13th December, 12 pm UTC. Eligible DAO holders will gain priority access to our SHO event. The Forward IBO (Initial Blockchain Offering) will be launched on the 14th of December at 3 pm UTC on MahaDAO’s Mahastarter Launchpad. The initial price will be $0.005 with a public pool of $50,000. There will also be a $MAHAX pool of $50,000, bringing the total initial launch pool to a total of $100,000. 

Forward Protocol is supported by an extensive group of top-tier backers such as Bitcoin.com, CV VC, AU21, MEXC, X21, GDA Capital, Stakez Capital, Basics Capital, CRT Capital, ZBS Capital, and 20 more.

Every Forward Protocol supporter and partner shares our vision to remove the barrier to blockchain adoption and help anyone develop Web 3.0 applications.

“We are over the moon to finally present the Forward Protocol after years of painstaking work. The $FORWARD token has an integral role in our ecosystem and will be essential for every deploying platform to function. Decentralization coupled with an adoption-focused approach - this is the future!” - Karnika E. Yashwant, Co-Founder of Forward Protocol

“Forward Protocol is what Blockchain has been waiting for - simple no-code, drag-and-drop Web 3.0 toolkits to remove the barrier for anyone to enter the blockchain space. No capital costs and no extensive development timelines. ARTH coin integration in Forward Protocol is exciting!” - Pranay Sanghavi, Co-Founder of MahaDAO

About Forward Protocol - Forward Protocol uses an easy-to-use WordPress-like model to facilitate a no-code environment that users can use to deploy their blockchain applications without technical knowledge. Forward Protocol has elements of NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens inbuilt that connect the value-driven economy. Applications and smart contracts from Forward Protocol can be deployed on any EVM compatible chains in one click. Forward Protocol is cross-chain compatible, industry-agnostic, and adoption-focused, with an ultimate goal to fast-track mass adoption of Blockchain Technology.

