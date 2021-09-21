Log in
FOX Announces Leadership Succession

09/21/2021 | 12:16pm EDT
CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Family Office Exchange (FOX), the industry-leading membership organization serving multi-generational families, family office executives, and trusted advisors, is proud to announce an exciting change in leadership with new CEO, Peter Moustakerski, and the transition of COO, Glen W. Johnson, to President of Membership. After more than three decades at the helm of FOX and at the forefront of the fast-evolving family office industry, founder Sara Hamilton is transitioning from her position as CEO and assuming the role of Board Chair of FOX. Moustakerski and Johnson will be assuming their positions effective immediately.

Peter Moustakerski is a former FOX member. He helped build and served as COO of the family office of a multi-billion wealth creator. In addition, he has spent more than 25 years as a C-level strategist and executive across various industries, including wealth management, private banking, capital markets, media, and technology. Before FOX, he was a management consultant with Booz Allen Hamilton, an executive with UBS and News Corp, and the founder of two start-ups in New York City and China.

"As a former member of FOX, I am keenly aware of the company's unique value in the marketplace," says Moustakerski. "Sara and the FOX team have created a formidable asset built on a foundation of trust, foresight, excellence, and innovation, which is unmatched in the family office space. I am thrilled about the opportunities ahead to grow FOX into the next-generation trust-based platform that unites the ever-growing and complex field of multi-generational families, premier wealth advisors, and specialized technology and service providers into a globally connected community."

Glen W. Johnson, who has served as COO of FOX for the past two years, will assume the role of President of Membership. Johnson brings over 30 years of experience serving as an attorney and wealth advisor to business owners and multi-family office executives.

"Over the past 32 years, we built FOX into the most respected and exclusive community of wealth-owning families and premier wealth advisors by listening intently to the needs of our members and providing them cutting-edge thought leadership, gold-standard best practices, and industry-leading proprietary research," says Hamilton, "and our new leadership team is committed to this winning formula. I am very excited to be able to hand over the day-to-day executive leadership of the business to such experienced and dynamic professionals as Peter and Glen and look forward to dedicating more of my time and energy to being a thought leader, educator, and advisor to enterprise families."

About FOX
Family Office Exchange (FOX) was the first and continues to be the industry-leading membership organization that brings together the collective intelligence of more than 450 multi-generational families, family office executives, and trusted advisors to build a community focused on peer exchange, continuous learning, and objective guidance. The community includes over 8,000 family leaders and sophisticated advisors in 25 countries who utilize FOX's resources to advise families each year. For more information about FOX, please email us at info@familyoffice.com or visit www.familyoffice.com.

Media Contact
Derek Baker
press@familyoffice.com
1-312-327-1200


HOT NEWS