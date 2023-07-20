BENGALURU, July 20 (Reuters) - Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought Indian shares worth 306.60 billion rupees ($3.74 billion) on a net basis in the first half of July, on track for a fifth straight month of purchases, data from the National Securities Depository Ltd (NSDL) showed on Thursday.

Persistent FPI inflows have supported the rally in the blue-chip Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex, driving the benchmarks to record highs. The Nifty 50 rose nearly 2% in the first half of July.

Since March, FPIs have bought shares worth 1,393.50 billion rupees, fuelling a 13% rise in Nifty 50 between March 1 and July 15.

Analysts attributed strong macroeconomic fundamentals, steady earnings as well as concerns over recovery in China as key drivers of foreign inflows into India.

"Sustained earnings growth, continued stability in macroeconomic indicators including inflation and tax collections as well as global risk-appetite will be the key determinants of future FPI flows into India," said Sandeep Bagla, chief executive of the Mumbai-based financial services firm Trust Mutual Funds.

WHAT FPIs BOUGHT IN JULY

FPIs added equities worth 70.5 billion rupees in the financial services sector in the first half of this month, after buying 192.29 billion rupees worth of shares in June. FPIs were also net buyers in the sector in April and May.

The revival in FPI interest in financials was aided by stable earnings, steady loan growth and improvement in asset quality and follows outflows of 299.93 billion rupees of shares in the sector in fiscal 2023.

Oil & gas, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), power and capital goods segments also witnessed interest from FPIs. Meanwhile, the selling in information technology shares moderated on rising hopes of the U.S. Federal Reserve nearing the end of its monetary tightening.

($1 = 82.0170 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; editing by Eileen Soreng)