Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

FPS Foreign Affairs Foreign Trade and Development : Sophie Wilmès stresses the importance of the International Criminal Court in the fight against impunity and for the strengthening of the rule of law

12/14/2020 | 11:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

On Monday 14 December, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sophie Wilmès spoke at the 19th session of the Assembly of States Parties to the Rome Statute, the founding text of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Due to the health situation, Minister Wilmès participated in this meeting, held in The Hague, virtually.

Minister Wilmès called on States Parties to join together to support the Court in face of the sanctions measures taken by the American authorities against employees of the Court, as well as to provide the Court with the financial means it needs to fulfil its mission. During its two-year term on the Security Council, Belgium, as the focal point for the International Criminal Court, has been keen to mobilise the States Parties that are members of the Council in order to defend and promote effective interaction between the Court and the Council.

Sophie Wilmès stressed the importance for Belgium to give a special place to the victims and for them to be recognised and treated with dignity. This is why Belgium has contributed EUR 525,000 to the Trust Fund for Victims in 2020.

The Assembly must choose a candidate for the position of ICC Prosecutor, to succeed Ms. Fatou Bensouda, who is completing her mandate and whom Belgium salutes the commitment. It is important that the appointment to such a crucial function be made by consensus. In addition, six new judges are to be elected. Minister Wilmès highlighted the candidacy of the First President of the Court of Appeal of Brussels, Judge Laurence Massart, and called on the representatives of the other States Parties to elect the most qualified candidates.

The strengthening of the rule of law and the fight against impunity are at the heart of Belgian foreign policy priorities. For this reason, Belgium has supported since its creation this unique and essential judicial institution that the International Criminal Court is, a permanent court with a universal vocation and complementary to national criminal jurisdictions. This support reflects Belgium's commitment to put an end to the most serious violations of international humanitarian law.

Disclaimer

FPS Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation of the Kingdom of Belgium published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 16:26:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:38aU.S. court hears appeal challenging order blocking TikTok app store ban
RE
11:37aOil prices slide as glut overshadows vaccine optimism
RE
11:37aOPEC ORGANIZATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COU : 47th JTC and 25th JMMC moved to 3 and 4 January 2021
PU
11:35aPoland fines supermarket chain Biedronka over profits at cost of suppliers
RE
11:33aWTO fails to agree rules to stop over-fishing, but will try again
RE
11:30aOPEC+ delays meetings planned for this week to early Jan
RE
11:29aLebanon's Aoun, Hariri trade blame over new government
RE
11:27aGermany's stricter lockdown increases recession risks
RE
11:27aFHFA Issues 2019 Report to Congress on Guarantee Fees
PU
11:27aFPS FOREIGN AFFAIRS FOREIGN TRADE AND DEVELOPMENT : Sophie Wilmès stresses the importance of the International Criminal Court in the fight against impunity and for the strengthening of the rule of law
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : AstraZeneca shares fall on 'hefty' $39-billion Alexion deal
2S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD. : China steps up Internet sector scrutiny, fines deals involving Alibaba, Tencent
3BASF SE : BASF SE : From Neutral to Buy by Credit Suisse
4UK manufacturers warn of 'knockout blow' from no-deal Brexit
5AIR CANADA : Falling plane values, e-commerce rise fuels boom in converting passenger planes to freighters

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ