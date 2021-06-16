FPT Software : Partners with WEM APAC, Tapping into Growing Software Development Market

Vietnam’s leading ICT firm, FPT Software, has announced a new partnership with WEM – a global no-code development platform provider headquartered in Amsterdam & Melbourne. The two companies aim to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation journey by leveraging their RPA and no-code platforms.

FPT Software and WEM APAC aim to help enterprises in Australia leverage the power of RPA and no-code. (Photo: Business Wire)

FPT Software and WEM APAC signed a partnership agreement that enables WEM APAC to be a global distributor and the first reseller of akaBot in the Australian market. Developed by FPT Software, akaBot is a comprehensive platform that automates a wide range of business processes, allowing companies to streamline their operations and build business resilience partnering in the long run.

The partnership marks the first collaboration between FPT Software and WEM APAC. The two companies share the same vision of helping businesses optimize operations through the use of technologies. In the long-term plan, the two companies plan to provide integrated offers of akaBot and WEM’s no-code capability to their customers for synergistic effect in accelerating business growth.

“Through this exciting collaboration with WEM APAC, we expect to combine the power of RPA and low-code technology to accelerate companies’ digital transformation journey,” said Ha Trinh, Managing Director of FPT Australia. “Here we have a highly skilled team with experience across various industries. FPT Software will join forces with WEM APAC to create exceptional values to each other and to our customers as well.”

“This extreme value combination of akaBot and WEM gives enterprises the capability to capitalize on the rapid changes in the market with intent. We enable enterprises on their Digital Transformation journey with unmatched speed and ROI. This is a very exciting time for our clients. I am looking forward to adding great value to our customers with this one-of-a-kind combination of capabilities,” said Cheno Thong, Managing Director of WEM APAC.

The partnership was formed amid the rising need for digital transformation in Australia in the post-pandemic recovery phase. Companies here are realizing the significance of technology adoption in improving resilience and competitiveness. As one of Southeast Asia’s biggest ICT firms, FPT Software has helped hundreds of customers worldwide transform their business by providing a wide range of digital products and services.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than USD 500 million in revenue and 16,000 employees in 25 countries as of 2020. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more. It has served 700+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in the industries of Automotive, Banking and Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, and more. For more information, please visit www.fpt-software.com/

About WEM

WEM is a leading no-code Enterprise Application Platform as a Service provider, headquartered in Amsterdam & Melbourne. Over the few years, WEM has evolved as a leader in the no-code application development world. WEM empowers organizations, teams, and subject-matter experts to build applications, without needing to write a single line of code or have extensive technical skills. The platform can build, stage and execute the development of application in real-time, enabling rapid application delivery in a truly agile way. For more information, please visit: https://wemapac.com/

